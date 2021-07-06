UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Brad Shaffer, an evolutionary biologist at UCLA, has high hopes the wildlife crossing will reshape not just the landscape for its top predator but the character of Southern California. “From a biological perspective,” Shaffer said, “large top carnivores like mountain lions have beneficial cascading consequences on everything in the food chain — from mule deer to ground squirrels, lizards and insects.”

Such clouds can result in a self-reinforcing feedback, in which the fire’s size and intensity create a weather system that makes the fire grow even larger and more intense, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “Those are the conditions under which the fires can become somewhat self-sustaining,” he said. “They generate stronger winds near themselves.” (Swain is also quoted in Mashable.)

Women of color continue to be among the most affected, in part because many do not have health insurance or their insurance covers little or no therapy, said Misty Richards, one of the directors of the Maternal Outpatient Mental Health Services program at UCLA. Evidence suggests that some Latina mothers may hesitate to seek help because of stigmas associated with mental illness, as well as cultural expectations surrounding motherhood and the traditional roles of women in Latin societies.

“We have rigorous studies that show what specific behaviors lead to HIV infection,” said Matthew J. Mimiaga, director of the UCLA Center for LGBTQ Advocacy, Research and Health. “It’s those specific behaviors that are placing people at risk.”

There are about 1.2 million LGBTQ adults in the U.S. who are nonbinary, according to a first-of-its-kind study released last week by the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, a research center that focuses on the intersection of law and public policy, and sexual orientation and gender identity.

More than 60% of suicide attempts among LGBQ people happen within five years of realizing their sexual minority identity, according to a study released Friday by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law. The report examined a representative sample of LGBQ people in the United States from three age groups — young (18-25), middle (34-41) and older (52-59) — to assess the concurrence of suicide thoughts, plans and attempts with coming-out milestones. (Also: MyNewsLA.)

Lynn Vavreck, an expert on political messaging at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that identifiable examples of crime going up may be more important than the context of long trends or the rates at the time of the midterms. “All that the reality needs to do is put that stuff on the table and then it will take on a life of its own,” she said, adding that crime rates are a proxy for the cultural issues that remain infused in the national political debate in the post-Trump era.

Terry Donahue, who became the face of football at UCLA as a player and coach, staying in the latter position for 20 years and leading the school to seven consecutive bowl-winning seasons in the 1980s, died on Sunday at his home in Newport Beach, Calif. He was 77. (Also: Los Angeles Times.)

Such lawsuits are not uncommon, and if shareholders win, they often recover just pennies on the dollar. But James Park, a law professor specializing in securities litigation at the University of California, Los Angeles, said they could have a deterrent effect on companies.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg) Now that 2020 is mercifully in the past, we have data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to evaluate the “grim calculus” in each state. And looking at that data—especially for large states, which have more diversified economies — the results may surprise. It’s hard to find any real trade-off between COVID lockdowns and decreased economic activity. If anything, we find the opposite.

The latest UCLA Anderson School of Management economic forecast expects robust demand for leisure and recreation activities as people crave a return to normalcy. Leo Feler, a UCLA Anderson senior economist, told “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen that the June forecast predicts 2021 will continue to be a strange year for economic data as the U.S. enters a post-pandemic period, but California is expected to bounce back quickly.

“I think it’s a good idea, wherever you’re going, to look at rates of COVID-19 and also look at vaccine rates. And really make decisions based off of the risk of where you’re traveling to. Definitely would visit family who are fully vaccinated, but would be more hesitant about visiting folks who aren’t,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 1:10 mark).

As concerns grow over the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, Sharon Dolovich, a law professor and director of the Covid Behind Bars Data Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that detainees would remain vulnerable to outbreaks until officials made vaccinations at these sites a higher priority.

While there is plenty of reason to be optimistic, experts say we’re not out of the woods just yet. “Even if we are fully vaccinated and all our lives are starting to go back to normal,” [UCLA’s Shira] Shafir says, “COVID-19 is still a pandemic.” To see our way through this, she says, we need to minimize the chance of transmission “to the greatest extent possible.” The fewer cases there are, the less opportunity the virus has to evolve.

Given the uncertainties with the variant, “it is prudent to consider ways that we can prevent additional cases occurring in a way that is not disruptive to the economy,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“The mechanism for this is probably that once you do something that you believe will help you sleep better, you stop trying,” said Jennifer Martin, a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “And trying to fall asleep is a great way to stay awake.”

Symptoms in children may initially be mistaken for other conditions, such as ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder) or oppositional defiant disorder, and young people may suffer serious distress at home and in school for years. As David Miklowitz, professor of psychiatry at UCLA School of Medicine, told me, there is still “an average lag of 10 years between the onset of symptoms and getting proper treatment.”

The term will likely be recalled more as one of transition toward a more conservative jurisprudence than a blockbuster year itself, said Stuart Banner, who runs the Supreme Court Clinic at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. Many of the court’s decisions appeared to just “kick the can down the road,” Prof. Banner said, leaving bigger disputes for another day. The next term already promises major new rulings on gun rights and women’s access to abortion.

Veronica Terriquez, the brand-new director of the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA, says Martinez made connections between Latino, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities. “Struggles for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, for racial justice and immigrant rights,” Terriquez said.

John Wallace, a professor of structural engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he suspected demolition would be unlikely until search and rescue is completed. Any vibrations associated with the collapse of the tower could impact the existing rubble pile, causing it to compact and tighten any voids, he said.

“At that point in time, two individuals could make that statement. At this point in time, given what we’ve seen in terms of George Floyd and others, we need the continuation of massive standing up,” said Vickie Mays, a UCLA professor and director of the school’s center on minority health disparities, comparing the 1968 Mexico City protests with the decisions of WNBA, NBA and Major League Soccer players to support Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

“If you had to choose three words and put them together to heighten the most concern, this would be the trifecta,” added John Rogers, a professor at the University of California-Los Angeles’ Institute for Democracy, Education and Access.

Speaking with Fox News on Friday, [UCLA’s Park] Williams said that the heat waves in 2020 and this year have been “just totally shocking,” with temperature leaps of five to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Williams examines how drought and forests interact in the West, focusing on tree ring records and forest surveys.

“There is more evidence for these strategies than there is for Aduhelm at the moment,” said Dr. David Reuben, chief of UCLA’s geriatrics department and director of its Alzheimer’s and dementia care program.

“The goal of our research is to reduce disparities in returning to in-person learning for those vulnerable and underserved school children in communities that are disproportionately affected by, have the highest infection rates of, and are most at risk for adverse outcomes from contracting the virus,” said the team’s co-leader Dr. Moira Inkelas of UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (UCLA’s Dr. Steven Dubinett is also quoted. Also: MyNewsLA.)