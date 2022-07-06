UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Andrea Bowers: Art as nonviolent civil disobedience | Los Angeles Times

In the nearly 25-year survey of Andrea Bowers’ art newly opened at the UCLA Hammer Museum, [Vice President Kamala] Harris’ unforeseen but revealing question is enshrined in a monumental drawing made of the humblest materials. Bowers’ career as an artist is embedded in socially conscious engagement with many contentious issues, including women’s bodily autonomy, immigration, ecological disaster and human rights. (UCLA’s Connie Butler is quoted.)

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws | NBC News

Chad Dunn, co-founder and legal director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project, said some Republican-controlled legislatures will see it as license to pass voting restrictions under the guise of combating voter fraud. “They’re going to see that if we call it voter fraud, then we can do whatever discriminatory practice we want,” he told NBC News.

How the Mexican Revolution shaped border policy | NPR’s “Fresh Air”

You cannot understand U.S. history without Mexico and Mexicans, says [UCLA’s] Kelly Lytle Hernandez and her new book, “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, And Revolution in The Borderlands.” The book tells the true story of rebels who, from inside of the United States, launched the Mexican Revolution of 1910. The rebels were known as Magonistas. They were journalists, migrant workers and miners who organized thousands of Mexican workers and American dissidents to overthrow a 30-year dictatorship. (Hernandez is interviewed.)

The colonial roots of the black mustard plant | KCET-TV

Thomas Gillespie, a geography professor at UCLA, created a map of black mustard’s range in Los Angeles County. He found a link between historic grazing sites and the spread of mustard, which thrives in soil that has been “disturbed.” “If you look at abandoned agricultural areas, [mustard is] almost an indicator of where cattle used to graze,” says Gillespie. “You can see this out in the Channel Islands, as you’re driving in the Santa Monica Mountains, or in the Central Valley. Because there were no native plants to compete with it, it’s just kind of gone to that mono-dominant form.”

Move to Big Ten a boon for UCLA Olympic athletes | Los Angeles Times

“If you love Olympic sports, you should be a fan of this move,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond told The Times on Tuesday. “When your program is in significant debt, it’s difficult just to maintain, never mind to invest. This not only preserves the programs now — which was not a given — but also will allow us to invest in them. This move allows us to reimagine what UCLA athletics can be with more strategic investment and resources.”

COVID’s effect on a generation of young Californians | Capital & Main

“We’re talking about a person’s reduction in lifetime earnings that can run into the millions of dollars,” said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research at UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Institute. “In the United States, education is a huge component of stratification, and the gap is real.”

Fighting climate change after court’s EPA ruling | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There are much broader implications beyond climate … Because this decision lays down this general rule that if Congress is not super-explicit about giving an executive branch agency the power to do something — something like regulating the power grid in this case — then the agency generally can’t do it,” said UCLA’s Blake Emerson (approx. 6:30 mark).

The latest on COVID | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We’re at a point in the pandemic where we’ve had a lot of people either previously infected with the virus or vaccinated who are having partial immunity. So they’re protected against serious disease, hospitalization and death. But unfortunately, they’re not necessarily protected against [infection],” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:30 mark).

Will Boris Johnson retain power? | CNN International

“All the way along, I’ve been saying it’s not a matter of if he will be ousted but when. So at the end of the day, it’s really not so much as to whether Boris Johnson himself resigns or survives. He essentially serves at the pleasure of the Conservative Party,” said UCLA’s Dominic Thomas.

Gay men with monkeypox share their stories | NBC News

Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a leading monkeypox expert, said in reference to the sharing of sex slings, “Given the risk of transmission by fomites — contaminated objects — it’s theoretically possible for monkeypox to be transmitted in this manner.” (Rimoin is also quoted about monkeypox by Connecticut Public Radio.)