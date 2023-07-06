UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Now, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences takes a look at its impact on another beloved spring event — hatching songbird chicks — and what the potential consequences are for the future of birds. The study, led by scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Michigan State University, found that birds are producing fewer chicks when they start breeding too early or too late in the spring season. (UCLA’s Morgan Tingley was quoted.)

According to David Eisenman, public health researcher at UCLA, “living in a smoke-filled environment effects brain chemistry.” Air pollutants reach your brain either through lungs, where they may get picked up by the blood and carried across the blood-brain barrier, or even more directly through the olfactory epithelium, the tissue inside the nose that helps you smell.

“It’s not surprising that the population continues to grow, because we’re just doing very little to address it,” said Madeline Brozen, deputy director of the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies and lead researcher on a project centered on vehicular homelessness in L.A.

In Los Angeles, the UCLA Prison Education Program brings faculty and students to “learn alongside” incarcerated individuals, “thereby challenging bias, discrimination, and injustice in a shared and collaborative learning experience.”

As the founding director of what is now the UCLA/Revlon Breast Clinic, and later as a bestselling author and frequent public advocate, Love lobbied for more federal funding for women’s health research and a clinical approach that gave patients a voice in their own treatment. … “She ought to be seen as a trailblazer, a pioneer that moved the field forward in several significant ways: the treatment of breast cancer, the bringing of women to an equal playing field in terms of funding,” said Dr. Catherine Carpenter, a UCLA cancer epidemiologist. “I don’t know where we’d be without her.”

William Yu, an economist at the University of California in Los Angeles, told VOA “China would like to persuade the U.S. to abandon its past policies, but of course, Yellen will not accept it. So, I think the chance of achieving specific results that both sides can agree on may not be high.”

More than 93,000 youths in the states that have passed bans identify as transgender, according to an analysis of federal data by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, though other data suggests that only a small number receive puberty blockers or hormones. The number of teenagers who identify as transgender has been rapidly rising over recent years.