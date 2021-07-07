UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“This is the long arc of history,” says Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at UCLA and one of the founders of the NationScape polling project studying American attitudes. “There are these moments that exacerbate things, like Trump running for that nomination in 2016: If he hadn’t run, the sorting would probably be taking a little longer. But it was always marching in that direction.” … A new study released last week by researchers at UCLA underscores how head-spinning these contrasts are. The paper, from a team of researchers led by anthropology professor Daniel Fessler and graduate student Theodore Samore, notes that studies typically have found that individuals who express socially conservative views typically display more, not less, concern than social liberals about threats like a virus outbreak. But that pattern shattered for the coronavirus outbreak.

A UCLA study shows that abnormally heavy rain and snowfall events since as early as the 1980s are intensifying globally due to human-driven climate change, researchers said Tuesday. “These findings further elevate the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to prevent even larger impacts down the road,” said senior author Alex Hall, director of the UCLA Center for Climate Science, which is a part of the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. (UCLA’s Gavin Madakumbura is also quoted. Also: Guardian (U.K.), The Conversation, Cosmos, National Public Radio, KCBS-TV, Spectrum News 1, KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM.)

Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, a professor at UCLA’s Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, has estimated as many as 200,000 Zapotecs live in L.A. County based on interviews with hometown associations and their corresponding villages in Oaxaca, as well as consular data on where migrants who have left Mexico live… Seeing an opportunity, CIELO also surveyed these households and worked with UCLA to create two virtual maps that show the ZIP Codes where families that speak Indigenous languages live. (UCLA’s Mariah Tso and Gaspar Rivera-Salgado are quoted.)

“You can’t make good public policy if you don’t know what’s actually going on on the ground,” said Sharon Dolovich, director of the Covid Behind Bars Data Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, which tracks coronavirus deaths in American prisons.

“In the past, especially last year, holidays were a big concern for us, and tended to be followed by big increases in COVID-19 cases. I’m less concerned about these gatherings now. Certainly we know that we’ve made good progress with vaccination,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kaplan) Over the last year, one message has been clearly emphasized: trust science. Evidence, and only high-quality evidence, will form the basis for policy. How has this influenced the coronavirus vaccine campaign? On the one hand, there has been strict adherence to scientific rigor when it fits the desired narrative. On the other hand, scientists may differ in how they interpret the science.

But the cohort of those adamantly opposed to vaccinations, noted Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine, is too large to ignore. The steps outlined by the president “are all reasonable,” said Brewer, “but unlikely to make much of a difference for those choosing not to be vaccinated.”

“We had everything we needed for a successful life of small-scale farming that would have allowed for population growth to cover the planet, one little village at a time,” writes Monica Smith, archeologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) The Vista, as its more commonly known, has been home to live acts going all the way back to the vaudeville era, silent and then talking films before it fell into “disrepute” showing pornographic fare as it and the neighborhood suffered from urban flight in the 1970s and early 1980s. Once Hollywood began to gentrify and the surrounding neighborhoods of Silver Lake, Echo Park and Los Feliz bounced back, so did The Vista.

Immigration criminalization and enforcement policies in recent years has led to an underuse of health care even if services are available, author Arturo Vargas Bustamante of the University of California, Los Angeles, tells Axios. “Trust in the health care system is a very important topic, but it is often a reflection of systematic exclusion from and lack of familiarity with the U.S. health system among immigrants,” he said.