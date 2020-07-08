UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“These are individuals who tend not to be as likely to get serious disease or require either hospitalization or to die from COVID-19,” said Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. “So particularly the 18- to 50-year-old age group is a group that has relatively low mortality rates, but there has been a big surge in infections.”

“Racial disparities are a major issue in terms of public health, and we all have to address them. And they are playing out right here before our very eyes when we look at the stats related to coronavirus,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Anna Markowitz, Rashmita Mistry and Deb Valentine) California’s efforts to reopen our economy during the pandemic created tremendous public health risks, many of which are borne by child care providers. To ensure that child care centers reopen — and can stay open so parents can return to work — the state must spend tax dollars to protect early childhood educators.

The study, published in the journal Cell, reveals that a protein known as type 5 collagen plays a critical role in regulating the size of scar tissue in the heart… “Two individuals with the same degree of heart attack can end up with different amounts of scar tissue,” said Dr. Arjun Deb, the study’s senior author and a member of Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA.

Simply put, this means eating more plants, and that includes spices and herbs for brain health. While research is still fairly early stage, Gary W. Small, M.D., director of the UCLA Longevity Center, says that existing studies so far suggest that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of certain plants can positively affect brain health.