The lead author was University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) anthropology graduate student Theodore Samore. He began his dissertation project by administering identical surveys to two groups of 906 participants. He polled one group in May of 2020 as lockdowns were being imposed and the other group in July as lockdowns relaxed even though the disease was spreading. (UCLA’s Daniel Fessler is also quoted.)

The models also underestimate how dry soil worsens heat because there is less water to evaporate, which feeds a vicious cycle of drought, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy.

“How could you have elections when you have a president that is ruling by decree who handpicked the election officials?” said Jemima Pierre, a Haitian-born professor of African American studies at UCLA.

Low birth weight babies — those weighing less than 5.5 pounds —often require specialized medical care and are at greater risk of early-life complications and long-lasting health issues, said Dr. Annette Regan, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the study’s lead author. (Also: MyNewsLA.)

It is possible, though, that Mr. Trump could have some success if he could show that the platforms were coerced by government officials into blocking various speech, according to Eugene Volokh, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. “That might be enough to show the government action needed for a viable First Amendment claim. But it’s a big if.”

The differing results of the Israeli report may be due to different methodologies, such as rigorously testing vaccinated people for a coronavirus infection even though they had no symptoms, while other studies might only test people who are visibly ill, said UCLA epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert Dr. Robert Kim-Farley. “Bottom line, however, is that all these studies continue to show very good efficacy against severe disease and death,” Kim-Farley said. “The vaccines continue to do what we need them to do most.”

Of the national “at-risk prevalence” of 24.4%, children aged from two to nine make up 5.1%, and children across all school years make up 8.3%. “Kids can transmit the virus. They are susceptible to it,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The research, which included UCLA, is part of a larger, multi-institution research consortium led by UC to assess whether there is in fact a “California exodus,” and to help inform state policy and public knowledge by focusing on state population patterns. (Also: KNBC-TV and KABC-TV.)