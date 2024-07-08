UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

We used to think the early solar system looked a bit like a dartboard, with concentric rings of material orbiting our sun. But a team of [UCLA] researchers now suggests that the early solar system actually looked more like a donut. They’ve determined this from a rather unlikely source: iron meteorites. (UCLA’s Bidong Zhang was quoted.)

“Unfortunately, that can backfire, causing redness, peeling, flaking, burning. And so we see patients coming in for these concerns more than we did a couple of years ago, at younger ages,” said UCLA’s Dr. Carol Chen (approx. 1:15 mark).

Dr. Matthew Freeby, an endocrinologist and director of the Gonda Diabetes Center at UCLA’s Geffen School of Medicine, said the study results are in line with what he has observed in his own patients. “From a weight-loss perspective, and from a sugar-lowering perspective for those with Type 2 diabetes, we see stronger effects with Mounjaro compared to Ozempic,” said Freeby, who was not involved in the research.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Nicholas Shapiro and Bharat Jayram Venkat) A state board recently voted unanimously to create long-awaited indoor heat standards for California workers. After a final legal review, that will mean protections for millions of people with jobs in warehouses, kitchens and other workplaces that are getting dangerously hot as the climate warms. The board made one glaring exception, however — for prisons and jails.

“There is mounds and volumes of evidence showing that having an unpaid citation and a warrant out for arrest, let alone in incarceration, prevents people from accessing housing, jobs in other places,” Chris Herring, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of California in Los Angeles told the BBC. “It actually prevents people from accessing shelter.”

“This is a record-breaking heat wave,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an online news conference over the weekend. Some people in the state, he said, had seen “not only the hottest day they’ve ever experienced but also the hottest day that their parents or grandparents ever would have experienced.” (Swain was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM – approx. :35 mark.)

Other superficially decisive arguments have been floating around — for instance, that at least in some states no Democrat besides Biden would be able to get on the ballot at this point. This claim is also not true. The UCLA legal scholar Richard Hasen told me that if a candidate were to be replaced, “this is a good time for it to happen, before there’s been an official nomination.”

That’s a read shared by Jon Michaels, a professor of constitutional law at UCLA, who focuses on presidential power, national security and administrative law. Chief Justice John Roberts may have tried pooh-poohing Sotomayor’s nightmare scenario, describing her writing as unnecessarily doomful and disproportionate to the substance of the ruling. But Michaels says it’s his own fault.

“The present system did not take shape because America had set out to become a kind of empire,” Marc Trachtenberg, a political scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written extensively about the Cold War, told me. “The system came into being because U.S. leaders realized by 1961 that there could be no purely European solution to the European security problem.”

UCLA scientists have identified specific gut bacteria that play an essential role in the anti-seizure effects of the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet. The study, published today in the journal Cell, is the first to establish a causal link between seizure susceptibility and the gut microbiota — the 100 trillion or so bacteria and other microbes that reside in the human body’s intestines. (UCLA’s Elaine Hsiao, Christine Olson and Helen Vuong were quoted.)

“I wept,” said Dr. David Reuben, director of UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care program, describing how he felt when he heard about Medicare’s plan. “I wept because of all of the people around the country who are going to get the services they need paid for.” The UCLA model serves around 1,000 people right now, Reuben says, but without full payment from Medicare or other insurers, has been operating at a loss.

For Debra Saliba, director of UCLA’s Anna and Harry Borun Center for Gerontological Research, making sure nursing homes are part of emergency response plans could help them respond effectively to any kind of power outage. Her study of nursing homes after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that shook the Los Angeles area in 1994 motivated LA County to integrate nursing homes into community disaster plans and drills.

“I applaud the paper’s overall goal, which is to raise awareness about the potential for rooftop solar to help alleviate energy burden for low-income disadvantaged community households,” said Eric Daniel Fournier, research director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. “We strongly believe in the potential of rooftop solar… to address this important equity issue.”