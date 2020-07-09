UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

But the names of Black women who were also killed are generally missing from Americans’ collective memories, says [UCLA’s] Kimberlé Crenshaw, co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. The Say Her Name campaign, created by Crenshaw’s group in 2014, is meant to include women in the national conversation about race and policing.

Edward Dunbar, a clinical professor and psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose research focuses on hate crimes, says law enforcement in communities outside the South historically are more likely to report attacks against people of color as hate crimes. “The best predictor of a state reporting hate crimes for the last 25 years is what side were you on for the Civil War,” he says. ”The Union has the highest reportage, the states that were on neither side have a reasonable number, and the Southern states have the lowest numbers.”

“These freelancers, they suffer more because they can’t rely on the big corporation to protect [them],” said William Yu, an economist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

That concern could be prominent in Latinx communities where fears of information being shared with immigration authorities could make people unwilling to talk with contact tracers, according to Vickie M. Mays, a UCLA professor who focuses on minority health disparities. “I know that we’re in an epidemic, and we need answers and we need to do this as quickly as possible. But we also need to realize that data is a commodity that can be collected by one entity, re-purposed, and used by another,” she said.

Historians believe that a more virulent influenza strain hit during a hard three months in 1918 and was spread by troops moving through Europe during the First World War. “The 1918 Spanish flu’s second wave was even more devastating than the first wave,” Ravina Kullar, an infectious-disease expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America and adjunct faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles, told MarketWatch.

UCLA political scientist Margaret E. Peters points out that “immediately after the Black Death,” several European states enacted wage and mobility laws. “In the 1400s, more states, especially those in Eastern Europe,” limited labor mobility and increased the burdens of serfdom. “These laws increased in their severity in the 1500s and 1600s to the point where movement of peasants was highly restricted. In contrast, many serfdom laws were repealed or had fallen into disuse in Western Europe during the same period.”

“Zika virus-exposed infants without microcephaly who may appear normal at the time of birth may have other abnormalities present at higher frequencies than what would be expected in the general population,” said study author Jessica Cranston. She’s a third-year medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

California banned students from kindergarten to Grade 3 for being suspended for minor misbehaviour in 2014. A study at the Civil Rights Project at the University of California at Los Angeles found this measure led to lower rates of suspension and higher academic achievement for every race. California has expanded this measure to include students from Grade four to eight, and it took effect on Wednesday.