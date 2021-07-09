UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“They’re not really held accountable for the myth they’re selling to students,” said Ozan Jaquette, an associate professor of higher education at the University of California, Los Angeles’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. His doctoral dissertation was on the growth of master’s programs. “We should not be giving federal-aid dollars to these programs that systematically saddle students with high debt,” he said.

More than 70% of Black faculty members reported “feeling a need to work harder than their colleagues to be seen as legitimate scholars,” compared with less than half of white professors, according to a report in 2019 from the Higher Education Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. This feeling may be fueled in part by a lack of clarity surrounding the promotion and tenure process, the report found.

The state is not yet at the crisis levels experienced during the last drought, but residents should prepare now for what could become a greater environmental challenge in years to come, warned Alex Hall, director of the Center for Climate Science at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We live in a place where water resources are really volatile,” he said. “Different parts of the state are vulnerable. There are farmers in the Central Valley that are losing their livelihoods because there isn’t enough water.”

“Model ensembles are not suggesting that upcoming heatwave centered on CA will be as extreme as recent event in PacNW/B.C.,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, wrote on Twitter. “But that’s perhaps an unrealistically high bar, as this recent event was one of the most extremely anomalous heat events on Earth in recent history.”

“What’s making the news is the highs, but nighttime minimums have an impact on mortality,” said Lara Cushing, an environmental health scientist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“You have people coming in and out of the facility, into communities where incomplete vaccination allows these variants to flourish, and then you bring them inside the facilities, and that variant will spread,” said Sharon Dolovich, a law professor and director of the Covid Behind Bars Data Project at University of California, Los Angeles.

“There are many differences between southern California and northern California in terms of demographics, in terms of big issues like social vulnerability, which have to do with the level of poverty, the number of people who are living in close proximity to each other,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:20 mark).

Sarah Roberts, a professor at the School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, has gone so far as to call Substack “dangerous” and a “threat to journalism.”

“When I was conducting research in New York, church ministers would lament because they would have to conduct a funeral, because Korean American men, all of a sudden, would die in their 40s because they never took time off,” says Kyeyoung Park, a sociocultural anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“It’s a strange shift from when they were responsible for you. Now you might be responsible for them, and they’re not listening to your orders the way an 8-year-old would,” said Alan Castel, principal investigator at UCLA’s Memory & Lifespan Cognition Lab and author of “Better with Age: The Psychology of Successful Aging.”

“Up to now, evidence regarding the effects of contraception on women’s education and opportunities comes from the 1960s and 1970s, but a lot has changed since then,” Martha Bailey, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote to WIRED in an email. “This paper shows that access to contraception may still help women take advantage of opportunities and boost their prospects in the labor market.”

“The LHAASO results are important because they measured the spectrum of the Crab Nebula in a new energy regime not explored by any previous instrument,” says Rene Ong, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) Chris Pratt, star of The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World feature film spectaculars, can add another notch to his franchise belt with sequel plans being announced for last weekend’s mega-streaming success, “The Tomorrow War.” Amazon cheerily informed Wall Street, subscribers and Hollywood information-junkies about plans for a second film, as news broke of the startlingly high numbers “The Tomorrow War” achieved in its first weekend.

Pregnant women who use electronic cigarettes are more likely to have a baby with an abnormally low birth weight. That’s according to new research from UCLA. The study also found that vaping during pregnancy can lead to a long-lasting health issues for newborns as they develop.

“I think it’s important to have a longer-term historical perspective on a lot of this. I think it’s important to remember that Los Angeles, as an American city, was created through a[n] unprovoked conquest, by the United States, of Mexico – in order to acquire its territory and realize its vision of manifest destiny,” said UCLA’s Eric Avila.

Climate change is leading to longer fire seasons, prompting concern about the mental health impacts of extended exposure to wildfire smoke, according to a joint UCLA report published Thursday. … “What happens when wildfires become chronic and persistent like they did in Australia in 2019 and California in 2020?” asked lead author Dr. David Eisenman, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of community health sciences, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine, and a director at the Fielding School’s Center for Healthy Climate Solutions (C-Solutions) and the school’s Center for Public Health and Disasters.

A team of researchers co-led by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health epidemiology professor Dr. Matthew Mimiaga has received more than $5.2 million in grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and test interventions in the U.S. and Brazil. … “Whether used as PrEP for HIV negative individuals or as ART treatment as prevention for those living with HIV, antiretroviral medications are highly effective at reducing HIV acquisition and transmission, but its efficacy is highly dependent on uptake and excellent adherence,” said Mimiaga.