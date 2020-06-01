UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Northern California, which just recorded one of its driest winters on record, could be especially hard hit this fire season, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. After a number of early heat waves — including one this week — trees and plants are already so parched they have the look of mid-summer vegetation, he said.

“My parents didn’t have any money, but we made it work. Let’s be honest, throughout that entire time, I never felt Asian American. On the outside, I looked Asian. But inside, I felt completely American. I just wanted to fit in like everyone else,” said UCLA’s Jerry Kang (approx. 1:20 mark).

Asian Americans are reporting a surge in racist harassment and violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. And that brings new urgency to a five-hour documentary series now airing on PBS stations. The series is called simply “Asian Americans,” and it traces the discrimination these communities have faced in the U.S. over the past century and a half. [UCLA’s] Renee Tajima-Pena is the series producer of “Asian Americans.”

“That’s something I think the oil companies would really like to avoid,” said Ann Carlson, UCLA environmental law professor. “I think they don’t want the plaintiffs and the businesses figuring out what they knew about climate change. When they knew it. What they did in response. What they did to fund the campaign to try to convince the American People that climate change wasn’t real.”

In a new analysis of about 10 million U.S. students over about 15 years, Jisung Park at UCLA and his colleagues found that climate change may indeed be affecting learning and test scores.

Sarah T. Roberts, a UCLA professor who teaches commercial content moderation and social media, said the executive order could make it harder for platforms to enforce rules against conspiracy theorists who push harassment campaigns against loved ones in tragedies. “To be sure, if anyone has benefited from this discretion on the part of platforms, it has been Trump himself, who routinely breaks the rules of engagement that are enforced on other users on his platform of choice — Twitter — and does so with impunity,” Roberts said.

Preliminary evidence released late last month without peer-review found traces of the coronavirus persisted for considerable time on N95 respirators. “The take-home message is that the virus can remain infectious for several hours, potentially up to a few days, on various surfaces, including masks,” says Amandine Gamble, one of the study’s authors and an infectious disease expert at the University of California Los Angeles.

“Without having social distancing, we are going to definitely see some increased spikes and transmission occurring. That’s definitely going to happen,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Just as the pandemic seems to change every day, job seekers must be willing to adapt their mind-set to the times. “There is still hiring happening,” M’Chelle Ryan, associate director of industry relations and experiential learning at the UCLA Career Center, wrote in an email. “It just may not look exactly how you planned it to.” (UCLA’s Hassan Akmal is also quoted.)

A recent study from the University of California, Los Angeles, found that 40 percent of black people and Latinos live in neighborhoods where certain living conditions make them more vulnerable to getting infected or transmitting the virus. Multiple family generations sometimes share an apartment. Essential low-wage workers don’t have the ability to work from home.

“People have been cooped up for several weeks now,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Going to visit beaches or mountains are relatively lower-risk activities compared to being around people in an enclosed indoor space like a store or a theater.” Brewer said there is very little risk of the virus being transmitted through ocean water. “The advantage of being outside is that if someone does have COVID-19 and they are releasing respiratory droplets, the droplets will be rapidly dispersed.” (Brewer is also interviewed in another Reuters story.)