(Commentary by UCLA’s Marcus Anthony Hunter) Racism is costly. In fact, a recent Citigroup report estimated that racial discrimination has cost the American economy $16 trillion. Most notably, the report identifies a substantial $13 trillion loss in potential business revenue because of racial discrimination in lending to Black entrepreneurs and Black businesses. Although these figures are estimates for the last two decades, they point to a repeated pattern of costly preventable violence — financial and physical — against non-white people in America.

[UCLA’s] Kimberlé Crenshaw, executive director of the African American Policy Forum, was among those who helped popularize critical race theory in the 1970s and 1980s as a response to what she and others felt was a lack of progress following passage of civil rights legislation in the 1960s. She said Republicans are twisting the concept to inflame racial tensions and motivate their base of mostly white supporters. (UCLA’s Cheryl Harris is quoted.)

Dov Waxman, director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, told Al Jazeera that the potential broad coalition’s objective of getting Netanyahu out of office could be all they agree on. “This is a broad government that includes not only the centre and the hard-right, but also centre-left parties as well. So it is really a large, unwieldy coalition kept together largely by one thing that they all agree upon, which is that they don’t want Netanyahu to remain as prime minister,” he said.

The organizers said that there is still distrust in law enforcement due to ongoing discrimination and harassment against the LGBTQ community. A 2015 report from the UCLA School of Law found that 48% of surveyed LGBT violence survivors who interacted with law enforcement in the U.S. reported police misconduct, including unjustified arrest, use of excessive force and entrapment.

Dr. Brinkley-Rubinstein and Aaron Littman, a law professor who tracks cases with the Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that providing information from knowledgeable sources — and administering inoculations where people live — made it easier to gain consent.

“It’s always helpful and supportive of public health guidance when those in elected positions try to emulate and follow the guidance that the constituents are being asked to abide by,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Donald Kohn, the stem cell scientist who developed the cure in his UCLA lab, said he would move to obtain permission from the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients at UCLA under the agency’s expanded access program “as soon as possible.”

“These findings highlight that adipose tissue around the heart may be particularly dangerous to heart health,” said Dr. Gregg C. Fonarow, professor of cardiovascular medicine at UCLA, who was not involved in the study.

Kindergarten and first-grade teacher Jesenia Chavez over the last year has watched hardship engulf her students, many of whom are immigrants who entered the country without visas. They’ve become increasingly sad and withdrawn as their families face evictions, deportation hearings and the death of loved ones to COVID-19. The seven students she began teaching in person last month at UCLA Community School in Koreatown are thirsty for connection and need a lot of one-on-one care. (Chavez is quoted.)

“We need to understand the origin of this virus, whether it was a lab leak, whether it was spillover from an animal to a human. Because we need to be able to prevent future pandemics. And in order to do so, we need from the past. We need to learn if it is an animal spillover, what is the reservoir?” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Dr. Kenneth Wells, professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Semel Institute and David Geffen School of Medicine, wrote the music and libretto for “Veteran Journeys,” an opera about pressing issues facing servicemen and women once they’ve returned home from war and retired to civilian life. … “One reason that I integrated a focus on art/composing with areas of my clinical and research work, is that community partners in our community-participatory research on depression emphasized the importance of arts as an engagement strategy to address stigma,” Wells said.

“We saw tremendous progress for people of color in front of the camera,” said Darnell Hunt, a dean at UCLA and co-author of the school’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report. That’s the good news. But, “behind the camera, the progress isn’t as remarkable,” Hunt said. “People of color make up just over a quarter of film directors and writers,” and only about 7% of film industry senior executives.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) While many experts enthusiastically celebrated the legitimate, big opening numbers of Paramount’s A Quiet Place II — making lots of noise with a nearly $58 million box-office debut — as others shrugged at Cruella barking a little less loudly at approximately $30 million, let’s not forget about the missing ingredient in these box-office evaluations: streaming.

“What was so upsetting about recent events and with what happened in Minneapolis that had affected people here is, that trust is so easily shattered. There have been 100 police shootings since George Floyd where people wound up dead. Certainly, some of them were justified or would be reported as justified,” [UCLA’s Jorja] Leap said in a FOX 11 panel discussion earlier in the week.

“It is now widely accepted that stress in pregnancy is related to adverse birth outcomes,” Chris Dunkel Schetter, Ph.D., professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) told “Good Morning America.” “The more women feel out of control and overwhelmed and unable to cope, the shorter the length of their pregnancy.” Research done at Dunkel Schetter’s Stress Processes in Pregnancy Lab at UCLA found that a woman’s stress level not just during pregnancy but up to four years before conception was a risk factor for the length of her pregnancy.

“It’s not as if the population has been vaccinated and all of a sudden there’s no chance that we can see transmission of COVID-19,” says Shira Shafir, Ph.D., M.P.H., an infectious diseases epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in Los Angeles. And here is the point that hits home for those living with chronic conditions: “People who have immune-compromising conditions may be less likely, even when they are fully vaccinated, to mount full immunity,” Shafir adds.