UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Ron Avi Astor, an expert on school violence at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he has seen “no evidence” that a police presence at schools stops gun violence. In fact, he added, “all these law enforcement measures actually have really negative mental health, academic connection to school consequences.”

“The thing about those sort of generic questions: Somebody in Vermont can say yes and someone in California can say no, and they favor the exact same thing,” Chris Poliquin, an assistant professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, who studies gun legislation after mass shootings, told Recode.

“It does seem relatively clear that the court is going to strike down New York’s law and make it harder for cities and states to restrict concealed carry of firearms,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA School of Law. “It remains to be seen exactly how broad the Supreme Court goes, but one thing is clear: as mass shootings become more of a political issue, the court is going to take options away from lawmakers on the basis of the Second Amendment.”

“There’s always mystery in the history of language,” said Adam Bradley, English professor and founding director of the Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture at UCLA. However, it’s safe to say LL Cool J helped popularize “Cali” with his late ’80s hit “Going Back to Cali.” “[That] was the first time that the term pierced the consciousness,” Bradley said. “Then, a decade later in ’97, you have Biggie with his song of the same title.”

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of community health sciences Gilbert Gee says research shows that Asian Americans have fairly high needs for mental health services, but tend to underutilize them. “Giving youth vouchers to remove one of those barriers I think is a great idea,” Gee says. He adds that it’s also important to remember the strength of the AAPI community, which has experienced so much hatred recently.

The risk of a recession has grown in recent months, according to a new UCLA economic forecast released Wednesday. It sees “real risks” to the California economy from the war in Ukraine, Covid-related problems and other factors. (UCLA’s Leo Feler and Jerry Nickelsburg are quoted.)

This spring, the risk factors aligned for an extreme fire season in New Mexico, said Park Williams, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies long-term drought trends and the effects of climate change. Much of the state saw its driest or near-driest April on record. Springtime temperatures were above average, too.

The overdose death rate among Indigenous people was the highest of all racial groups in the first year of the pandemic — and was about 30% higher than the rate among white people, according to a March study published in JAMA Psychiatry, co-authored by Joe Friedman, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles. … “With the drug supply becoming so dangerous and toxic, it requires resources and knowledge and skills and funds [for people] to stay safe,” he says. “It requires access to harm reduction, health care, medications.”

“The cellular changes we have observed could provide the missing link between exposure to air pollutants and adverse pregnancy outcomes, thereby helping to focus development of preventive strategies for at-risk pregnancies,” said Dr. Sherin Devaskar, lead author of the study and physician-in-chief of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and distinguished professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“In a libel case based on public speech like here, where the chief damages are emotional-distress damages and damages to professional reputation — which could lead to loss of unknown future movie roles, for instance — the damages are obviously hard to determine, and largely within the jury’s discretion,” said UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh.