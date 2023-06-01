UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Russia’s current brain drain | NPR

This massive loss of talent looks to be one of the biggest economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine … Even before the invasion, Russia was experiencing a labor shortage: Businesses and factories complained that they couldn’t find the workers they needed. “Now it’s a full-blown demographic crisis,” says Oleg Itskhoki, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Asian Americans, voting and redistricting in L.A. | KABC-TV

The Asian population is among the fastest growing racial/ethnic groups in the city of L.A. The report released Tuesday shows the AAPI community is spread out, but even in areas where they are a majority such as Koreatown, district lines were drawn in a way that split the vote. “By splitting the Asian American population into multiple districts, they’re making up a smaller share of each of those different districts, which means that their vote doesn’t carry as much power,” said Natalie Masuoka, chair of the Asian American Studies department at UCLA.

COVID’s lasting damage to the lungs | New York Times

More than three years after the start of the pandemic, many COVID survivors continue to struggle. Some, especially those who became so severely ill that they were hospitalized and unable to breathe on their own, face lasting lung damage … Ms. Rodríguez required two months on ECMO. She developed a pneumothorax, or air trapped between the lung and chest wall, on each side. The air needed to be drained to prevent lung collapse. “She was maximally sick,” said Dr. David Sayah, who treated her at U.C.L.A.

What SCOTUS wetlands ruling means for California | LAist

“Here in California we’re in pretty good shape thanks to a spread of state laws that will offer protections for wetlands,” said Noah Garrison, environmental science practicum director at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability … The overarching goal of the [state] laws is to regulate how wetlands are both preserved and, in some cases, developed.

The role of caste in India’s diaspora | LAist-89.3 FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“I think the way I would put it is this: I don’t think this discrimination based on caste in the United States, among Indian diasporic populations, is widespread. I don’t think that that is the fundamental consideration,” said UCLA’s Vinay Lal (approx. 11:50 mark).

Program becoming nationwide model for climate action | LAist

The program, called Transformative Climate Communities, or TCC, was established in 2016 and launched in 2019 to fund neighborhood-level action to reduce the pollution driving the climate crisis, as well as help communities adapt to the accelerating impacts of global heating … According to an evaluation by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation released Wednesday, the program has made significant progress in providing local green jobs, creating avenues to implement community-driven climate solutions, and building trust between communities and government entities that haven’t always been partners. (UCLA’s Colleen Callahan was quoted.)

Assessing support for gender-neutral state IDs | Scienmag

As of June, 22 states and the District of Columbia will allow residents to select a gender-neutral “X” marker, rather than “male” or “female,” on their driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and other government-issued identification documents … In a new research paper, Abigail Saguy, a UCLA professor of sociology and gender studies, found that LGBTQ+ and feminist activists — many of whom also identified as nonbinary, transgender or queer — support the addition of an “X” as a third gender option on IDs; they also overwhelmingly support the removal of gender from IDs. (Saguy was quoted.)