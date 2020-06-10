UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

These modern demonstrations differ from past movements because they are more geographically, racially and ideologically diverse, said Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian of social movements at the University of California, Los Angeles, adding that some internal discord is unavoidable. “There’s hardly a movement in the last 50 years that hasn’t had some tension or antagonism between those whose tactics are perceived as being destructive or aggressive, and those whose tactics are seen as disobedient but peaceful,” he said.

But the industry’s bias is entrenched, said Darnell Hunt, a University of California, Los Angeles, professor and lead author of annual studies on diversity and profitability in movies and TV that began, in part, because of the poor-traveler argument. “What we found consistently over the years is that films that look more like America’s diversity — and America’s about 40% people of color now — those films on average tend to do the best,” Hunt said.

“When you look at the Breonna Taylor case, it seems as though the police officers sought five warrants for that entry. And in all of the warrants, the exact same language was used. And the use of the exact same language shows that the constitutional standards weren’t really being followed,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw (approx. 0:55 mark).

University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) atmospheric sciences expert Roger Wakimoto published an account of the Catalina Eddy and its impact on pollution more than 30 years ago in the journal Monthly Weather Review. His study also highlighted Lance Bosart’s landmark 1983 study on the lifecycle of the Catalina Eddy.

According to the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture (CESLAC) of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, social inequalities explain why COVID-19 appears to be so randomly distributed in California. The data indicate that exposure falls most heavily on the state’s Latino, African-American, Asian-American and Pacific Islander populations. (UCLA’s Paul Hsu and Dr. David Hayes-Bautista are quoted.)

“Stay mindful of physical distancing whenever possible, wearing a face covering, and staying home when you’re sick is important for your health and that of other demonstrators,” says Russell Buhr, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Neil Wegner) The current circumstance of decreasing COVID-19 infections and deaths is a good time to contemplate how we as a society should adjudicate who would receive a single available ventilator. Should we allocate it to a young person with a good prognosis rather than leave an elderly person in permanent coma on the machine to be saved? Should we evaluate if one patient or another is more essential to society?

“We have certainly seen an increase in COVID-19 cases as restaurants and bars reopen across the U.S.” Shira Shafir, an associate professor in the Departments of Community Health Sciences and Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told me via email, “but since those re-openings have not occurred in isolation — they often happened at, or near, the same time as the opening of other venues like parks, beaches, and retail stores — it’s impossible to know contact that occurred in the restaurants or bars was responsible.”