For months now, researchers have known that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, primarily because of COVID-19. But the data released this week showed the biggest increases in the death rates for heart disease and diabetes in at least 20 years. “I would probably use the word ‘alarming,’” said Dr. Tannaz Moin, a diabetes expert at UCLA, said of the trends.

The researchers used what’s known as the Large Plasma Device at the Basic Plasma Science Facility at the University of California, Los Angeles to re-create the interaction between Alfvén waves and electrons. Such a study would have been impossible in space given that researchers cannot predict when aurora will occur and wouldn’t be able to account for other factors in the cosmos, they said. (Also: Business Insider, Daily Mail and BBC’s “Newsround.”)

Dr. Drea Letamendi, a clinical psychologist at UCLA and a host of a pop culture podcast called “The Arkham Sessions,” agreed that the growth of the “Ships” fandom could be a response to upheaval within fan communities. “We’ve been hurt by people who create stories for us, ostensibly ones that are inclusive, ones that we grew up with, ones that helped us form our own identities,” Dr. Letamendi said.

Among the general population, reactions around reopening are likely to range from excitement to anxiety. Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, an assistant professor of pediatrics at UCLA, says different risk tolerance and comfort levels will likely affect people’s behavior as society reopens. “People may choose to wear masks for longer than others, and may choose to wear them indoors,” she said. “We really shouldn’t be shaming people for doing that and being cautious.”

“I think LAUSD has taken some steps over the last 15 months … to try to be more intentional about how it can best support black students and families,” UCLA Professor Tyrone Howard said. “But I think more needs to be done structurally, and the data bear this out.”

Due to its acidity, vinegar can be dangerous when used on sunburnt skin says Carol Cheng, M.D., dermatologist and assistant clinical professor at the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Most kinds of vinegar, like apple cider vinegar and white vinegar, have a pH level between 2 and 3, making them highly acidic. Applying these on a sunburn can “damage the already compromised skin barrier,” says Cheng.

Kirsten Schwarz, who co-leads a research team from UCLA that was recently awarded $956,000 to research heat islands in Los Angeles and their solutions, said research shows that racially motivated policies of yesteryear impact how people today experience the same weather differently. “There is an uneven distribution of trees across the city, and that can result in an uneven distribution of heat across the city as well,” Schwarz said. “Areas that have uneven impacts are low-income areas and areas of long-term disinvestment.”

“MAOIs had not been linked to the immune system’s response to cancer before,” said Lili Yang, senior author of the study and a member of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA. “What’s especially exciting is that this is a very well-studied and safe class of drug, so repurposing it for cancer isn’t as challenging as developing a completely new drug would be.” (Also: Scienmag.)

“Each scan is made up of hundreds, or maybe thousands, of images that are put together to construct whole pictures,” says Jonathan Goldin, M.D., a diagnostic radiologist at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California. Dr. Goldin says the purpose of a CT scan is to look for diseases or injuries based on a patient’s symptoms or risk factors.

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that nearly 55% of California veterans who sought medical help for mental health did not feel like they received the treatment they needed. It’s one reason several veterans groups support the bill.