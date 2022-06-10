UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

New weight-loss drugs effective but rarely used | NBC News

And experts stress the drug is not a magic bullet. “I don’t care how wonderful the drug is, it will not work for everyone,” Dr. Zhaoping Li, the director of the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA. “This is a tool, but it’s not the tool.”

Could gentrification displace L.A. River communities? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jon Christensen) The L.A. River Master Plan will guide river revitalization efforts for decades to come. The new plan stakes out bold visions for the river’s future, including more parks, public spaces, bike and walking paths, and habitat improvements. The plan also is strongly committed to helping low-income communities along the river thrive in place instead of seeing them displaced as the river region is rejuvenated.

Migration in the spotlight at Americas summit | Los Angeles Times

The Biden administration has run into difficulty in trying to convince some countries to aggressively address migration for a host of reasons mostly having to do with conflicting political objectives, according to Gaspar Rivera Salgado, project director at the UCLA Labor Center. “It would force countries that are the sources of these diverse flows of migration to recognize that their domestic policies around security, around economic opportunity are not working,” he said.

Hoax shooting threats rattle N.Y. schools | New York Times

“If the system becomes overwhelmed by false alarms, some could slip through,” said Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare who studies school violence at the University of California Los Angeles. “It takes away a big tool.”

Rising numbers of trans young people in U.S. | New York Times

The new data were analyzed by researchers at the Williams Institute, a research center at the University of California, Los Angeles law school that produces highly regarded reports on the demographics, behaviors and policy concerns of L.G.B.T.Q. populations in the United States … “It’s important to know that trans people live everywhere in the United States and trans people are a part of communities across the country,” said Jody Herman, senior scholar of public policy at the Williams Institute and the lead author of the report. “We use the best available data, but we need more and better data all the time.”

Best books to read on disinformation | New York Times

Hasen, a law professor at University of California, Irvine, posits that the increase in dis- and misinformation is a result of what he calls “cheap speech,” a term coined by Eugene Volokh, a law professor at U.C.L.A. The idea is that social media has created a class of speech that is sensational and inexpensive to produce, with little or no social value.

LGBTQ: Coming out in a religious family | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

Religion plays a large role in many Americans’ lives and for LGBTQIA+ adults in the United States, nearly half of them say they’re religious, according to a 2020 report from The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.

Climate change just one component of disasters | KCET-TV

There are two dimensions to a disaster: a physical hazard, like heat, and the societal or environmental vulnerability it encounters, explains Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and the voice behind the Weather West blog. For this reason, emergency management professionals have long criticized the use of the phrase “natural disasters.”

What should you do when a child misbehaves? | BBC

“The word ‘discipline’ has been misconstrued as ‘punishment’, meaning inflicting pain as a consequence of doing something,” says Dan Siegel, clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and the author of six books on parenting, including No-Drama Discipline. He points out that the word “discipline” comes from the Latin word “disciplina” — which means instruction or teaching. “Parents say, ‘Parents should be good disciplinarians.’ We go, ‘Yes – and a disciplinarian is a teacher.’”

Why we all see the world differently | Scienmag

Why are we so sure that the way we see people, situations and politics is accurate, and the way other people see them is foolishly wrong? The answer, according to new research by UCLA psychology professor Matthew Lieberman, lies in a region of the brain he calls the “gestalt cortex,” which helps people make sense of information that is ambiguous or incomplete — and dismiss alternative interpretations. (Lieberman is quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

Monkeypox: Symptoms, spread and more | Hartford Courant

“This is not an unknown virus. This is a well understood pathogen and it’s doing exactly what we expected it would do,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, speaking during a panel discussion hosted by the Yale Institute for Global Health Thursday. “Our African colleagues have been seeing monkeypox for a while in places that it is endemic. Now we’re just seeing it on a larger scale.”

Registering young people to vote is critical | Chicago Tribune

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) On Nov. 9, the day after the midterm elections, Americans will wake up to one of two realities. One may well be the beginning of the end of functioning government and fundamental constitutional rights. The other could result in continued progress on goals such as stronger background checks, lower prices for prescription medication and relief for student loan debts.