After being off campus the entire academic year, UCLA’s class of 2021 got the rare chance to return — for graduation. Although they had to have specific time slots, graduates got to walk through Drake Stadium with their names announced and image shown on a monitor, as part of a “Graduation Celebration.” More than 9,000 students over six days are expected to participate. Some 14,000 undergraduates and graduate students are expected to receive their degrees from UCLA this year. (Also: Los Angeles Daily News, Spectrum News 1 and KCBS-TV.)

According to a 2021 UCLA study of Hollywood diversity, while Latinos make up nearly 19 percent of the U.S. population, they account for 29 percent of movie tickets sold, yet still get fewer than 6 percent of all film roles. “In the Heights” changes the picture in an interesting way, normalizing Latino life on screen, according to Chon Noriega, [former] director of the school’s Chicano Studies Research Center. (Also: Noriega is quoted by The Wrap and UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón was interviewed by ABC’s “Good Morning America”.)

“It’s an alarming picture,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies how global warming affects extreme weather events. … “There’s a 100 percent chance that it gets worse before it gets better,” Dr. Swain said. “We have the whole long, dry summer to get through.”

The states’ economies, measured in gross domestic product, declined everywhere in 2020, according to the June 2021 UCLA Anderson Forecast, the widely followed quarterly economic outlook on California and the nation put out by the university’s Anderson School of Management. Large states with stricter government responses like mask mandates and business restrictions, like California and Washington, had smaller declines than those with less strict interventions such as Florida and Texas, the UCLA researchers said. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was quoted.)

“Normally, we’re all not this coordinated, right? We all don’t decide to go out and buy houses and furniture and take vacations at the exact same time, like we’re doing right now,” said UCLA’s Leo Feler.

Many of the enduring issues could be mitigated, the writers said, if there were more people of color working as executives, agents and in other decision-making positions to combat the industry’s entrenched whiteness. In a 2020 analysis of executive positions at TV networks and film studios, UCLA’s “Hollywood Diversity Report” found just 20 Latino TV executives out of 919, or 2.1%, with none at the CEO/chair level, and exactly zero Latino film executives, out of 170.

Since O’Keefe’s discovery, phase precession has been intensively studied in rats. But no one knew for sure if it happens in humans until May, when Jacobs’ team published in the journal Cell the first evidence of it in the human hippocampus. “This is good news, because things are falling in place across different species, different experimental conditions,” says Mayank Mehta, a prominent phase precession researcher at UCLA, who was not involved in the study.

“As I listened to those parents speaking, it was difficult to digest. But it’s all too real for Black parents across this country. They face these acts of discrimination, exclusion, racial microaggressions,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 14:15 mark).

Results of a study released Thursday by UCLA suggests that a class of drug commonly prescribed to treat depression might have another health benefit by helping the immune system attack cancer. The class of drug called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) work by boosting levels of serotonin, the brain’s “happiness hormone,” according to researchers. “MAOIs had not been linked to the immune system’s response to cancer before,” said Lili Yang, senior author of the study and a member of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA. (Also: Science Times.)

Information around safety incidents can help people make informed decisions about how and when to travel, but the transparency also runs the risk of damaging a company’s reputation, according to Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, Distinguished Professor of urban planning and design at UCLA.