Based on what researchers have learned, “this crossing will really be helpful for animals to leave the Santa Monicas, but also it’s kind of even more important, from a genetic point of view, that animals are able to come into the Santa Monicas,” said [Seth] Riley, who is the branch chief for wildlife at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and an adjunct professor at UCLA.

“This is a super interesting study with multiple lines of evidence suggesting that African elephants not only produce individually specific vocalizations — which is commonly reported in many species — but more importantly respond specifically when they hear their own individually specific vocalization given by another elephant,” says Daniel Blumstein at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Lindsay Wiley, a law professor at UCLA and director of the school’s Health Law and Policy Program, said the judges’ finding against a government intervention is “extremely rare.” “Judges applying this test are supposed to be highly deferential to the government’s rationale and scientific findings,” Wiley said. “It’s also notable that the judges in the majority went out of their way to reach the merits of the plaintiffs’ claim.”

The state party rule tries to cover for that potential liability by stating it would provide legal representation for any party official who is sued for complying with the rule. Asked by The Texas Tribune to assess the legality of the idea, Rick Hasen, a UCLA professor and election law expert, called it “dicey.”

“Things that were perfectly reasonable in 1966 become problematic in 2024,” said Brian Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA.

California’s fire season could get a late start because of another exceptional wet season, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. But as heat takes its toll, wildfire activity could “really amp up” in California in late summer as the bounty of grass and brush from the wet season dries out, Swain said. (Swain was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM – approx. :35 mark.)

Over the last 15 years Hollywood rode the superhero genre with movies such as “Spider-Man” and the “Avengers” films, but that run appears to be on its last legs — and nothing has come to replace it, said Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian at UCLA. The reaction to last year’s twin blockbusters, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” essentially papered over the industry’s core challenge of exciting the public at the box office.