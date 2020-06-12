UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Mark S. Sklansky, chief of pediatric cardiology at Mattel Children’s Hospital at the University of California, Los Angeles, has long considered handshakes a “terrible idea from an infectious standpoint,” and, in 2014, championed handshake-free zones in health care facilities.

“If no-knock warrants were exercised against people living in Beverly Hills or Bel Air with the same frequency that they are exercised against Black people who live in Black neighborhoods, we would have far more constraints on police officers’ ability to do that,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw (approx. 3:00 mark).

Dr. Karin Michels, Ph.D., and chair of the UCLA Department of Epidemiology, said that even with tools to prevent a second wave, it may be difficult to encourage a weary American public to continue extreme social distancing. “It is in our hands and we have all the knowledge required to keep this second wave low, but the relevant measures are unpopular, difficult to maintain and affect many aspects from economy to quality of life,” Michels said.

(Column written by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) During the last pandemic — the “Spanish Flu” of 1918/1919 — the movie theater business experienced an unprecedented overhaul. Independent theater owners went out of business as audiences stayed away. Studios bought up the bankrupt movie houses and as a result, the “golden age” of the Hollywood Studio System was born, when studios controlled content from idea through exhibition.

In Los Angeles, some 365,000 households likely can’t pay rent because of joblessness related to COVID-19, and only temporary emergency regulations have prevented their landlords from serving “unlawful detainer” eviction notices, according to a study by UCLA’s Luskin Institute. That’s in addition to the estimated 60,000 homeless people already living in L.A. County. “Those facing eviction will be heavily concentrated in communities and neighborhoods with larger percentages of low-income people of color,” wrote the study’s author, Gary Blasi, a UCLA law professor and longtime public interest lawyer.

Also, notes James Cherry, M.D., a distinguished research professor and infectious disease expert at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, our tears contain antibodies that can help detect and latch onto unfriendly antigens, such as bacteria and viruses, and destroy them.

For six years, UCLA sociologist Darnell Hunt and co-author Ana-Christina Ramon have studied Hollywood’s lack of representation with the annual Hollywood Diversity Report. Hunt says that what seems like an overwhelming problem in the film industry can be addressed with a series of changes represented by the abbreviation MEANS. Hunt has been inundated with news media requests lately thanks to Hollywood’s renewed focus on improving black representation, sparked by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations nationwide.