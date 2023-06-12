UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Music historians like Samy Alim, a professor of anthropology and director of the Hip Hop Initiative at UCLA, point to that August night in 1973 as the birth of hip-hop. … Alim, co-editor of the book “Freedom Moves,” is now steeped in the study of hip-hop. More than that, he sees how hip-hop has become a teaching tool for communities around the globe. When he first heard the sound, it struck him as multi-layered, and he saw its potential.

It was a busy night at UCLA’s consistently buzz-worthy annual graduate open studios event on June third. From vivid paintings derived from comic books to a research project about a series of police raids that took place in the early 20th century, a lot of artistic ground was covered in the halls of the Margo Leavin Graduate Studios.

“The 1996 vote was significantly more racially polarized than the 2020 vote,” noted Richard Sander, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a critic of race-conscious affirmative action. “The 1996 campaign was cast in stark racial terms. The Prop 16 campaign was much less so and to the extent that it was, voters did not buy it.” (UCLA’s Sylvia Hurtado and Fola Asebiomo were also quoted.)

When Connie Kasari and Tristram Smith first met in 2007 at the Autism Center of Excellence (ACE) meeting in Washington, D.C., they gravitated toward each other. Devotees of autism intervention science, they ended up in the same breakout group and quickly realized they shared a goal: to work with children who are underrepresented in research and often excluded from intervention studies. “Both of us knew autism from direct, hands-on experience and were driven to find ways to optimize the developmental and functional outcomes of young children,” says Kasari, distinguished professor of human development and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ilan Meyer, a UCLA scholar who is a leading expert on LGBTQ mental health stressors, said it’s frightening to see a resurgence of old, false narratives, like gay people harming children. “If you tell people that a group is going to hurt your children, that gives them a license to be violent.”

In November, UCLA’s Institute for Democracy, Education and Access published a report, “Educating for a Diverse Democracy: The Chilling Role of Political Conflict in Blue, Purple and Red Communities.” The study, co-authored by UCLA professor of education John Rogers and UC Riverside professor of education policy and politics Joseph Kahne, was based on a survey of 682 U.S. public high school principals and follow-up interviews with 32 of them in the summer of 2022. … According to the principals surveyed, 45% of them reported that conflict during the 2021-22 school year was higher than it was before the pandemic.

Naomi Adams, who researches environmental justice at University of California, Los Angeles, says the movement of people growing their own food is gaining momentum and that having autonomy is an imperative for food sovereignty. “It’s empowering to grow food in your own back yard and not have to rely on these food market systems that don’t care about these communities at all – they have no interest in actually supporting communities in need,” says Adams.

It all comes down to “the sputtering ovaries,” said Dr. Malcolm Munro, an obstetrics and gynecology professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at [UCLA]. In a regular cycle, the ovaries make estrogen to nurture an egg for release and thicken the uterine lining for its arrival, Dr. Munro said.

No other stem cells are currently known to migrate back and forth and switch maturity in this manner. Discovering a way to target this flexible behavior could help treat melanoma, a dangerous form of cancer that may result from melanocyte stem cells, William Lowry, a professor of molecular, cell and developmental biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Live Science.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles estimated Leqembi spending could surpass $5 billion if more than 200,000 patients took the drug.

Martin Gilens, a public policy professor at UCLA, said parameters that direct potential benefits to groups the wider population sees as deserving may help to win support for such initiatives. He wrote a book about how misconceptions that welfare disproportionately benefited Black people led to diminished support for those programs.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain noted that El Niño may already be exerting some influence on global circulation patterns, but it is also arriving amid some anomalous conditions such as an enhanced subtropical jet stream and record-breaking oceanic warmth. “So in some ways this year is a year with no reasonable historical analogues,” Swain wrote in his blog, Weather West.

Kevin Riley, the director of UCLA’s Labor Occupational Health & Safety program, said he was not aware of any states apart from Washington, Oregon and California that have specific smoke protections for workers.