“The potential effect is that the average person is no better off, except the argument would be that they might be better off because it’s not taxed, but the tax savings they would get will be captured by the employer who’s lowered their pay,” Steven Bank, a tax-law expert and professor of business law at the UCLA School of Law, told [Business Insider].

The two-decade-old state law allows the Labor Commissioner’s office to outsource the role of suing employers over alleged labor violations to private attorneys, with a worker standing in as plaintiff on behalf of the state and their coworkers. Most suits are brought over wage theft claims, according to a UCLA Labor Center report.

In a new UCLA-led study, investigators shed light on the intricate processes underlying cancer evolution and define the optimal algorithms to analyze the genetic makeup of tumors … “Subclonal reconstruction results can vary substantially from algorithm to algorithm,” said Adriana Salcedo, a computational biologist in human genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-first author of the study. (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Boutros was also quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

A recent study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research shows that residents feel safer, connect better with their neighbors and stay active thanks to the Parks After Dark program. The study was conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and funded by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the county Chief Executive Office, and the county Department of Parks and Recreation.

While there is no official public data on how many migrants seek asylum under LGBTQ+ related social groups, a 2021 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that 1.3 million adult immigrants in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ+ — including 289,700 who are undocumented and 984,800 who are documented.