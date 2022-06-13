UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Computer model IDs those at risk of becoming homeless | Los Angeles Times

The county found Cross and scores of other people through a predictive tool developed by UCLA researchers, which pulls data from eight L.A. County agencies to help outreach workers focus their attention and assistance on people believed to be at gravest risk of losing their homes … Figuring out whom to help is crucial because millions of residents seem vulnerable yet avoid homelessness, said Janey Rountree, founding executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

Increase in trans, nonbinary young people in U.S. | Bloomberg News

Young people in the U.S. make up a larger portion of the transgender and nonbinary population than previously understood, a new study finds. A new report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles that analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data found that 42.7% of transgender and nonbinary people in the U.S. are teenagers or young adults. Specifically, 1.4% of teens between the ages of 13 and 17, and 1.3% of young people aged 18 to 24 identify as transgender or nonbinary, compared to 0.6% people overall. (UCLA’s Jody Herman is quoted. Also: Reuters, Dallas Morning News, Spectrum News 1 and Axios.)

What inflation looks like in Southern California | Los Angeles Times

In a metro area as large as Los Angeles with an economy driven by low-wage work, the effects of inflation — especially gas prices — fall disproportionately on the working class, said Leo Feler, a senior economist at the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Census: How to ask about sexuality, gender | Associated Press

Recognizing the difficulty of persuading people to reveal information many find sensitive, the U.S. Census Bureau is requesting millions of dollars to study how best to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity. The results could provide much better data about the LGBTQ population nationwide at a time when views about sexual orientation and gender identity are evolving. “Change is in the air,” said Kerith Conron, research director at the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, which researches these issues. “It’s exciting.”

How the pandemic is changing higher ed | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) The pandemic’s influence on higher education will be long-lasting and transformative — but not necessarily negative. It has created an opening for colleges to reform in a way unseen since post-World War II, when returning solders attended college on the GI Bill … Today, leaders in higher education are using lessons learned during the pandemic to reshape their institutions in ways that otherwise might have taken years to implement — if they occurred at all, according to interviews we conducted over the last year.

Opting against breast reconstruction after mastectomy | Washington Post

During her training as a breast surgeon, Deanna Attai, an associate professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, read studies and heard mentors say that women who opted against breast reconstruction after a mastectomy generally had a lower quality of life. But Attai found that didn’t jibe with what she was had been seeing online in the past few years… [she] found close to three-quarters of the women said they were satisfied with the outcome. (Attai is quoted.)

Silicon Valley braces for tech pullback | Washington Post

Tech start-ups do serve as a “leading indicator” for the economy, said Till von Wachter, a professor of economics at UCLA. Higher interest rates can mean it’s more difficult to raise money to fund new ventures — which typically take a while to turn a profit. “They are one of the sectors that are the most sensitive to interest rate changes,” von Wachter said. “They are very dependent on what we believe the future to be.”

End of U.S. COVID testing for international travel | New York Times

Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California in Los Angeles, said the decision will put greater responsibility on individual travelers to take protective measures and increase the probability of transmission of the coronavirus. “Wear a high-quality mask when you’re traveling because the chances of being in close proximity to someone with Covid will be greater as we pull these restrictions,” she said.

Workers face high heat with little federal protection | Marketplace

The hazards of working amid extreme heat go beyond exhaustion and dehydration. That’s what economist Jisung Park found when he compared workplace injury data with temperature records. “So it’s things like falling off of a ladder, getting your hand caught in a conveyor belt,” said Park, who works at the University of California, Los Angeles. Those kinds of accidents are more common when it’s 90 degrees or hotter, yet “there are no binding federal mandates with regard to heat on the job.”

‘Ms. Marvel’ and Muslim visibility in Hollywood | HuffPost

A recent study from the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers found that major Hollywood films lacking diversity within their cast and crew more often result in significant box office losses than those with diverse, authentic cast representation.

The end for lush lawns of Los Angeles? | BBC News

Stephanie Pincetl, an expert on sustainability and the environment at the University of California, Los Angeles, offers one vision of how the landscape would change if more people embraced the area’s Mediterranean climate. This would take the place of an unrealistic, aspirational lushness that dates back to white settlers in previous centuries who came from places with more water and thirstier plants. (Pincetl is quoted.)

Chronological vs. biological age: How old are we really? | Guardian

Dr Steve Horvath, a 54-year-old UCLA professor who pioneered the first “clock” to indicate human ageing by examining chemical changes to DNA, told me that “biological age is a better predictor of morbidity risk than chronological age. It is in some ways a tautology: if it wasn’t better, we wouldn’t call it biological age.”

Employees demand companies take stance on issues | Christian Science Monitor

“We’re starting to see a reaction,” says Stephen Bainbridge, a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles who studies corporate governance. “Companies are having to decide whether they’re going to take sides or to market to everybody.”

Prison rehab: Can California learn from Norway? | CalMatters

“Can we snap our fingers and turn California prisons into Norway? No,” said Sharon Dolovich, director of the UCLA Prison Law and Policy Program. “But this is an urgently needed step to transform the experience of incarceration into what it’s actually supposed to represent.”

Legal verdict: Counterfeiting Gibson guitars | Bloomberg Law

Intellectual property law professor Mark McKenna of UCLA said Gibson’s win was “Pyrrhic” with regard to Armadillo and others who’ve long made similarly shaped guitars. But he didn’t think it would preclude enforcement against newer entrants.

Free speech battles on campus | Atlantic

The university has not released the report, but after analyzing a copy, the UCLA legal scholar Eugene Volokh concluded, “It doesn’t matter whether you care about Ilya Shapiro’s career. The important thing here, I think, is just how much speech is now in peril, going forward, for Georgetown professors generally.”

Majorities of both political parties support legal abortion | Phys.org

Regardless of race, ethnicity and even political party preference, two separate UCLA-led surveys reveal that majorities of people in each group support access to legal abortion in the United States. Recent large-scale surveys of voters and non-voters by UCLA political scientists Lorrie Frasure, Matt Barreto, Lynn Vavreck and Chris Tausanovitch took a pulse on a variety of policy issues, including abortion. These separate findings support previous research and literature that shows broad support for legal abortion. (Vavreck and Barreto are quoted.)

Will eating pet food kill you? | LiveScience

It’s normal to feed our furry friends morsels from the table. But is the reverse safe? Can a human safely eat pet food? Is there any chance it could kill you? The short answer is that pet food can be harmful to humans if it’s contaminated, according to Dana Hunnes, an assistant professor at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.