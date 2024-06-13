UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

University of Miami President Julio Frenk, a Mexico-born global health expert, will become the next chancellor of UCLA and first Latino tapped to lead the nation’s top public research university as the campus faces a dark time of divisive protests. (Also: New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, La Opinión, City News Service, NBC News, KNBC-TV, KABC-TV, KTLA-TV, KTTV-TV, KCAL-TV, KVEA-TV, Spectrum News 1, KCRW 89.9-FM, LAist, Forbes and EdSource.)

In April, most Southern California counties saw the total number of homes for sale increase for the first time since the first half of 2023 … “That’s a very positive development,” said Stuart Gabriel, director of the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate. “We have just been incredibly short on supply.”

“I think the big thing that stood out for me was sort of a reaffirmation that it looks like we’re only going to get one rate cut at most this year, probably rather late in the year,” said UCLA’s Brian Wheaton.

“That’s the dance that’s been going on since the mid-1960s,” said Ann Carlson, a UCLA environmental law professor and former transportation czar with the Biden administration. “California leads, in part, because EPA grants its waiver. Then California pushes the rest of the country.”

Sony’s acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse has, unsurprisingly, ignited discourse online, with some suggesting that the movie business is on a slippery slope that is looking increasingly vertical. “Perhaps that comparison could be brought into play,” said Shelleen Greene, professor of cinema and media studies at UCLA. “But it’s also a very different moment. ... This is another sign of acclimating to a shift in theater-going practice, in viewership, in the ongoing adjustment to streaming services.”

“This shows that shareholder votes can matter,” James Park, a professor at the UCLA School of Law, who studies securities regulation and corporate law, said this week before the vote. “Sometimes they are just rubber-stamping what the board has proposed, but this is corporate democracy in action.”

She also pointed out that the majority of people in the U.S. identify as heterosexual. According to December 2023 data from the UCLA Williams Institute, 5.5% of adults in the U.S. identify as LGBT.

Yong was a rare success story among Asian American mental health patients. Asian Americans use mental health services at half the rate of the general population, according to UCLA researchers.