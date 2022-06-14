UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

COVID vaccine creates dilemma for some patients | KABC-TV

“Patients with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome represent a vulnerable patient population as it relates to vaccines,” said Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann. A UCLA rheumatologist, Dr. Volkmann says the first two shots are designed to be close together to produce an immune response. But on rare occasions, in someone with an auto-immune or immune system disorder, it can trigger a flare-up.

Work still needs to be done for LGBTQ progress | CapRadio

A lot of progress has been made over those five decades, with Pride events now being more celebrations than protests. But many would say there’s still a lot of work to be done. Brad Sears is one of the nation’s top experts on that front. He’s the founding executive director of the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which does research on sexual orientation and gender identity law. (Sears is interviewed.)

What Snap’s tough month says about economy | Los Angeles Business Journal

Lee Ohanian, a professor of economics at UCLA, said the parent company of Snapchat needs to do “internal searching” over the next few months to understand where its business model needs revamping. He said that advertising is a “highly cyclical” business and that advertising declines a lot relative to when the overall economy weakens.

Author James Patterson’s comments on white male writers | Salon

And within the film industry, a 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that white, male directors continue to be an overwhelming majority throughout the years — in 2019, 85.6% of directors were white while 84.9% were male.

Rethinking claims of racial bias in special ed | The Hechinger Report

Daniel Losen, director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies, an initiative at the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles … argues that it’s faulty logic to compare children with the same academic achievement. He points out that children in poverty, regardless of disability status, tend to score lower on tests — in part because per pupil expenditures are lower, their teachers are less experienced and teacher turnover is high.

Time is running out to contain monkepox | Wired

After witnessing the rise of monkeypox in parts of West and Central Africa over the past two decades, Anne Rimoin has watched the current outbreak with a certain sense of inevitability. “There’s always been this kind of existential threat about what could potentially happen with a poxvirus,” says Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology in the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Were it to get into a population where it could spread efficiently, we could see extended chains of transmission, providing this virus with a runway that it hasn’t had previously.”

Monkeypox vaccines are too gnarly for the masses | Atlantic

“We’ve never seen deaths in high-income settings,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist and a monkeypox expert at UCLA. “But that doesn’t mean we won’t.” Unlike with SARS-CoV-2, with monkeypox, a near-best-case scenario is one in which smallpox vaccination rates remain rather low — because, having found other ways to halt the virus’s roll, we do not need them to rise.

Senate announces a potential deal on gun safety | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“According to press reports, the framework includes federal grants, federal money for states to set up their own red flag laws. These laws allow family members or law enforcement to go to court and to get an order seizing the guns of a person who is under some kind of crisis and may be a danger to themselves or others, on a temporary basis,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler (approx. 1:25 mark) … “These are very deliberately modest controls. They don’t really materially interfere with law-abiding citizens’ ability to get guns, generally speaking,” said UCLA’s Eugene Volokh (approx. 5:20 mark).

The latest on COVID | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“Everything changes in an unpredictable manner. I rarely make predictions that go beyond two weeks in the future, but we’ve gone up and down with this. We’ve gone through mandates and then cutting out mandates. We look at L.A. County as being in isolation, but it’s really not in isolation. It’s really part of a larger global problem,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona (approx. 1:35 mark).

