Looking at synchrony between bands of brain waves is one way of understanding what’s going on between interacting brains. Another is to look at the activity of specific neurons. “Ultimately our brains are not a soup of averages. They consist of individual neurons that do different things, and they may do opposite things,” [UCLA’s Weizhe] Hong says. Hong and his colleagues were among the first to go looking for this level of detail and study interacting brains neuron by neuron. What they found revealed even more complexity.

Jack Feldman is a distinguished professor of neurobiology at University of California, Los Angeles, and David Geffen School of Medicine Chair in Neuroscience. He is a pioneer in the field of respiration for his discovery of the areas of the brain where breath – inhalations and exhalations – are initiated. … “By disrupting the circuit, what happens is you feel calmer, you feel better,” Feldman says.

The researchers also found that the mice eating the keto diet were unable to produce enough corticosterone, a hormone that helps regulate the diet’s health effects. As a result, the mice continued to lose weight. “By eating keto (in mice), the cancer cells died faster, but the mice lost so much weight that they died earlier,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of Recipe for Survival.

Con artists are using new technology to impersonate law enforcement and scam victims. Hundreds of people are falling for it. … This scam is known as the imposter scam it’s the top fraud in the country right now. UCLA psychologist Alan Castel says this is why it works. “They prey on our insecurities. So unfortunately, scammers are like psychologists in the wild,” [said Castel. – approx. 1:55 mark].

Richard L. Hasen, an expert in election law at [UCLA], cited Katz in a Slate essay in which he warns that despite Roberts’s strong opinion in Milligan reaffirming the vitality of the Voting Rights Act, “There’s no reason to expect that voting rights’ opponents will drop their attacks as they seek to maximize the power of white majority voters.”

Afterward, reporters ground up a portion of each pill and used test strips to determine whether they contained fentanyl or methamphetamine, following a protocol recommended by UCLA researchers who conducted their own testing earlier this year. … “We don’t know exactly when this started, and we don’t know how widespread it is,” [UCLA’s] Chelsea Shover told The Times in February.