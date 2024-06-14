UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Michael Manville, a professor of urban planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, has studied congestion pricing and its political acceptability for roughly 20 years. His thoughts on NYC’s congestion pricing implosion? “Shocked, but not surprised ... Had New York moved forward, I think it would have opened up some breathing room for Los Angeles and San Francisco to take their fairly dormant proposals and rev them back up.”

Hunter Biden gun conviction has divided appeals courts | Bloomberg Law

“There’s at least a chance Hunter Biden would win that appeal,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law who specializes in gun policy.

The best spots to see 58,000 jacaranda trees in L.A., OC | Los Angeles Times

While jacaranda trees inspire a love-hate relationship, their benefits include their resiliency compared to most tree species, says Lisa Smith, a board-certified master arborist and trees instructor for the UCLA Extension Landscape Architecture program. “The city of L.A. would be pretty lacking in tree canopy without many non-natives,” she says. “Although it’s always great to plant natives, to grow our urban canopy, we need a greater diversity of species, which we can accomplish by utilizing climate-resilient species.”

“After numerous hearings in City Hall, people agreed to leave under the belief that they would be able to come back within one to two years into these new modern housing facilities,” says Eric Avila, a professor of history and Chicano Studies at UCLA.

A new study led by UCLA Health and the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office found chronic pain among older adults could be significantly reduced through a newly developed psychotherapy that works by confronting past trauma and stress-related emotions that can exacerbate pain symptoms. (UCLA’s Brandon Yarns was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

“We're looking at other things like well-being, financial security and other factors that lead to a healthy and quality life,” said Efren Aguilar, director of the Early Childhood Ecosystems Transformation Accelerator Lab at the UCLA Center for Healthier Children, Families & Communities. “The hope is that if you can work with families early on in their child's development, it'll have lifelong impacts over time.” UCLA will then study the results to see how the two groups change over time.

Watching the future hatch in the New Museum incubator | New York Times

All this has made New Inc attractive not just to fledgling artists and designers but also to those who are well-established. One of this year’s members is Lauren Lee McCarthy, a professor of Design Media Arts at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose “saliva bar” at Demo encourages people to leave some spit in a little tube and maybe go home with a stranger’s. (McCarthy was quoted.)