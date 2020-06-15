UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

As an antidote, he favors lower-budget productions, reserving special affection for a group of independent directors who attended film school at the University of California, Los Angeles, and became collectively known as the L.A. Rebellion. As UCLA’s own book on the movement explains, these directors — who included Charles Burnett, Billy Woodberry, Julie Dash and Haile Gerima — “created a watershed body of work that strives to perform the revolutionary act of humanizing Black people on screen.”

“There’s no question that the story of L.A., if you look at its history, is one of demographic change. The African American population exploded in the first half of the 20th century, with all of the migration from the South and the places where people were trying to escape Jim Crow and come to this new land of promise in L.A.,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 8:45 mark).

“In all the other protests that have been there, we see primarily African Americans, as we do now. But we do see, I think, participation of a lot more people from different categories, from different kinds of racialized groups, et cetera,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (approx. 2:05 mark).

Experts rejected the unfounded charge expressed by opponents of mandatory masks that face coverings pose a danger to people’s oxygen levels. “No, there’s nothing to that. There’s all sorts of conspiracy theories about low oxygen and high CO2 levels,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious diseases expert at UCLA. “It’s really not an issue.”

“Anytime that we’re seeing that the R0 is above one, we’re risking seeing exponential spread. What we would like to see is the R0 below one, and that’s where we were,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “Take Two”.)

“I think there are two big issues. One is that we shouldn’t confuse this bill with affirmative action.… Most affirmative action is about increasing opportunity, and doing things like reaching out to underserved populations,” said UCLA’s Richard Sander (approx. 8:00 mark).

When schools instead invest in a heavy police presence, it can negatively impact school climate, said Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at UCLA and an expert on school safety. ”Very heavily armed schools prime the kids in those schools to think of the place more like a prison,” he said. “Militarizing and turning schools into things that look like prisons is not healthy for development. It’s not healthy for identity.”

Another key collaborator is statistician Marc Suchard, a professor in UCLA’s Departments of Biomathematics and Human Genetics. He is the senior developer of an open-source software program that’s used by more than 1,000 research groups worldwide to understand, on a genomic level, how infectious diseases spread. “Through the creation of new, scalable statistical models, we’ll be able to more clearly identify the factors that affect viral transmission and virulence for SARS-CoV-2,” Suchard says. “Not only will this allow us to understand whether certain public health measures are working, but it also will help predict how the disease could spread under different circumstances.”

Epilepsy is a neurological condition caused by too much electrical activity in the brain, which leads to seizures. Untreated, seizures can have “profound negative consequences,” says Shafali Spurling Jeste, associate professor of psychiatry, neurology and pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles. Those consequences include cognitive damage, physical risk and, in rare cases, death.