The UCLA Cochlear Implant Program is recognized as one of the best in the field. Dr. Akira Ishiyama, the director of the program, has dedicated his life to helping children not only in Southern California but on the other side of the world.

“I hope it draws attention, because we’ve learned over the last year and a half that issues around race and racial justice are always something we are striving to accomplish. And Juneteenth is one of those moments,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“Body shaming is very simple: making people ashamed of their bodies. And it is something, as you mentioned a moment ago, that we are more likely to do to women and girls. Women and girls’ bodies, in general, are just more highly scrutinized,” said UCLA’s Abigail Saguy (approx. 18:45 mark).

“What’s interesting is that it goes across different series,” UCLA marketing professor Aimee Drolet Rossi said of the Marvel campaign. “Whether or not it’s effective, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Sharon Dolovich, director of the prison law and policy program at UCLA, said that the center of gravity shift on the 9th Circuit could signal an ideological inclination toward protecting businesses that make their money performing public functions… “So it doesn’t surprise me that they’re pulling all the stops to defend their contracts in California,” Dolovich said, “because to lose here, given that they have a large percentage of their business in immigration detention, could really endanger the sustainability of their business.”

“It’s a huge moment for Israeli politics. Netanyahu dominated Israeli politics for the last decade. He really divided the Israeli public into two antagonistic camps: pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman (approx. 2:10 mark). Waxman was also interviewed by KNX-AM (approx. 24:30 mark).

That’s led to led to urban sprawl, increased carbon emissions and high housing costs, said Donald Shoup, a distinguished research professor in the Department of Urban Planning at UCLA. The oversupply of spots also discourage walking, increase traffic congestion and diminish urban design. “Removing parking requirements will help achieve all the goals the state has in terms of housing, environment, traffic congestion, air pollution and public health,” Shoup said.

“The late Soviet leaders were quite happy to trade their dissidents for communist spies imprisoned in the West,” Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at the University of California at Los Angeles told The Daily Beast.

For instance, California’s growth should be stronger than the nation’s over the next few years, said Jerry Nickelsburg, forecast director at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. His report this month saw earlier recoveries for the business, technical, scientific and information sectors. But he warned, “There is much that is not fully known,” including the impact of federal immigration policies, people leaving the state for various reasons, the future of remote work and California’s relatively strict pandemic fighting strategies.

(Column by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating the relationship between the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines and an entity known as myocarditis. This disorder is a rapid-onset inflammation of the heart muscle, often presenting with symptoms similar to those of a heart attack. (UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Levi is quoted.)

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, believes these are important findings. This study reinforces the substantial benefits of continuing statin therapy in older adults, even among those receiving many other medications, Fonarow said. “It also highlights the substantial risks of indiscriminate deprescribing of medications,” he said. “Discontinuing recommended, clinically beneficial medications just to reduce pill count burden exposes patients to increased cardiovascular risks and is not patient-centered.”