UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

County approves L.A. River plan | Los Angeles Times

Jon Christensen, an environmental historian at UCLA, mused, “It would be surprising if the L.A. River Master Plan were not controversial in some ways. Angelenos have been debating the fate of the Los Angeles River and its future for decades now … The Los Angeles River Master Plan takes on the nearly impossible task of reconciling all those competing hopes and visions for the river and for communities along the river.”

Black adults die from air pollution at higher rates | USA Today

Older Black adults are three times more likely to die of air pollution than older white adults, according to a new study. The findings are part of a data analysis released this month by Industrial Economics, a consulting group commissioned by the Environmental Defense Fund … “This shines a light on the cumulative impact of historic discriminatory policies where a lot of large African American (or) Black populations live,” said EDF senior health scientist Ananya Roy. She is a professor of urban planning, social welfare and geography at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Corporations, marketing and Pride Month | NBC News

Even if it was the case that most gay people were clustered at one end of the political spectrum in previous generations (impossible to say because of the lack of polling), that’s not true today. While non-straight Americans are more likely to be Democrats than Republicans, a 2020 study by UCLA’s William Institute found that “LGBT people, like other minority groups, hold diverse beliefs and political affiliations.”

Battle over gender therapy | New York Times Magazine

The number of young people who identify as transgender nationally is about 300,000, according to a new report by the Williams Institute, a research center at U.C.L.A.’s law school, which is much higher than previous estimates.

‘Rutherford Falls’: Native comedy | NBC’s “Today”

Though recent shows like “Rutherford Falls” and “Reservation Dogs” are changing the status quo, indigenous populations have historically been underrepresented on-screen: According to the University of California Los Angeles’ 2020 “Hollywood Diversity Report,” Native Americans were in 0.3 percent of all top film roles in 2018 and 0.5 percent in 2019.

Unprecedented rain, floods at Yellowstone National Park | Yahoo News

Much recent scientific research has linked climate change to extreme weather, and this past week has offered yet more evidence of how that connection can play out. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, tallied some of the effects witnessed over the past week.

Author James Patterson’s comments on white male writers | NBC News

The percentage of writing credits by people of color in last year’s top 200 films had more than quadrupled since 2011, jumping from 7.6 to 32.3 percent, according to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report 2022. “People of color nonetheless would have to increase their 2021 share by about 10 percentage points to reach proportionate representation in this employment arena (42.7%),” the report reads.

Politics and principles: Biden’s Saudi Arabia trip | Insider

Dalia Dassa Kaye, a senior fellow at UCLA Burkle Center on International Relations, told Insider that Biden visiting Saudi Arabia is a “serious mistake, and not just because of human rights concerns.”

Equity issues in access to insulin pumps | Scienmag

Over the past 20 years, despite the overall increase in the use of insulin pumps, there have been few improvements in the ethnic, racial and socioeconomic inequities in insulin pump use among youth with type 1 diabetes, according to a new study … “We found there is a huge divide in who actually has access to insulin pumps,” said lead researcher Estelle Everett, M.D., M.H.S., of the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles in in Los Angeles, Calif.

News anchor’s bout with COVID | KTTV-TV

“It is a viral illness that you should get through by treating the symptoms. So, if you have fever, you try to take fever-reducing [medications]. If you have pain, you take pain-reducing medications. If you have nasal congestion, or stuffiness, or cough, you can treat those with over-the-counter remedies,” said UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro (approx. 1:00 mark).