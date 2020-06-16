UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It’s that we haven’t heard these names because we really don’t have stories. We don’t have narrative frames,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw.

“If you are packing people together on buses, particularly if the windows are closed … that will promote COVID-19 transmission if there are infected and susceptible people on those buses,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. (Brewer is also quoted in Self.)

“Countries led by women do seem to be particularly successful in fighting the coronavirus,” noted Anne W. Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA. “New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway have done so well perhaps due to the leadership and management styles attributed to their female leaders.” (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN.)

Keith Chen, a behavioral economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles, who has used cellphone data in his research, said such data can be useful. But given the lack of rules around informed consent — protesters may not even know their data is being used — he said there is little to protect others from using data to identify individual protesters. “To the degree that this becomes very common, I do worry that it starts to put a chill on people’s willingness to peaceably assemble,” said Mr. Chen of the protest data gathering.

“The ports are an environmental justice issue,” says Yifang Zhu, an air pollution expert at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “The nearby communities are exposed to so many pollutants from ships and trucks, and the effects are very clear,” she says. Among them, more preventable lung and heart disease, an increased risk of diabetes, and higher cancer rates.

“Children are never too young to begin to have these conversations,” said Judith Kantor, a teacher-librarian at the University of California, Los Angeles, Lab School.

The real work of fighting discrimination is still ahead, but it’s a good sign that the industry is taking on these issues, said Ana-Christina Ramón, a sociologist and co-author of a UCLA report about diversity in Hollywood. “It’s really going to be all about the details, and the work they’re doing, and if they’re going to be transparent, and if they’re going to hold themselves accountable.”

The committee cited the union’s recent 2020 Inclusion Report, which found that “systemic discrimination against writers from underrepresented groups remains pervasive,” with white writers scoring 80% of all film jobs in 2019 while Black writers only got 5.6% of writing jobs, according to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report.

“Our findings are quite reassuring,” said Marc Suchard, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-led the study. “Taking an ACE or an ARB is just as safe as other first-list hypertension agents in terms of your risk of contracting COVID-19.”

“Based on the IHME projection and the current COVID-19 fatality rate of 5.55 percent, we will see an additional 1 million confirmed cases in the United States in the next three and a half months,” Zhang Zuofeng, a professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the school of public health at University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua.

“Hertz is acting as if it wasn’t bankrupt,” said UCLA Law School professor Lynn LoPucki. “The market thinks there’s equity in this company.”