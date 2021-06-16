UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Gun sales have skyrocketed in California | San Francisco Chronicle

“I think that when people fear that Democrats are going to be elected, more people buy guns … in part because people fear that Democrats will support gun control,” said Adam Winkler, a gun expert and law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Newsom celebrates reopening of California’s economy | New York Times

Jerry Nickelsburg, an adjunct professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the director of an economic outlook called the U.C.L.A. Anderson Forecast, said that the state’s relative economic health appeared to be linked to its public health measures. He added that the data supported the governor’s repeated claims that California had economically outperformed Texas and Florida, both of which were largely open throughout the pandemic.

Where did Prime Minister Tojo’s body go after his execution? | New York Times

William Marotti, an associate professor of Japanese history at the University of California, Los Angeles, said there had been a broader shift to the right in Japan and an attempt by some to revise parts of the country’s history. These debates, he said, continued to “perturb the relationship between Japan and its neighbors, among other things.”

Company's permissive policies behind police shootings of Black men | USA Today

Ingrid Eagly, a professor at UCLA School of Law who co-wrote a paper on Lexipol for the Texas Law Review, concluded the company structures its policies in a way that's "designed to give maximum discretion to law enforcement officers."

Can the U.S. usefully engage with Putin's Russia? | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“Actually, his aim has been very consistent. He wants to restore the Soviet space and control in Eastern Europe, and to regain Russia’s influence on the world stage,” said UCLA’s Wesley Clark.

Could a type of statin raise dementia risks? | HealthDay News

This latest study dug deeper, said project leader Prasanna Padmanabham, of the molecular and medical pharmacology student research program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The researchers separated older adults into groups based on three factors: their initial cognitive status; initial cholesterol levels; and the type of statin they were using. (UCLA’s Dr. Dan Silverman was quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

UCLA, USC to welcome back full-capacity football crowds | Los Angeles Times

“We are excited to welcome back students, alumni and fans to the Rose Bowl and our other outside sporting events,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccination is strongly encouraged to provide the safest environment for everyone. We will continue to follow local and state health and safety protocols in order to maintain a safe environment for our fans.”

Rethinking America’s overabundance of parking spaces | Fast Company

Since the 2005 publication of UCLA urban planning scholar Donald Shoup’s “The High Cost of Free Parking,” many people have begun to question the amount of precious urban land currently used for storing cars. Planners, developers, urbanists, and nonprofits are now offering market-driven strategies to realign off-street parking supply and demand.

UCLA researchers: COVID-19 variants growing rapidly | City News Service

"While there were only about 10 dominant mutations of the virus worldwide in April, 2020, their number had risen to roughly 100 mutations by spring 2021," said Dr. Christina Ramirez, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of biostatistics and a co-lead author of the study, which examined mutations in SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences isolated between January 2020 and March of this year. (Also: KABC-TV, KPCC-FM and MyNewsLA.)

Medication may help heavy-drinking smokers' health | Medical Xpress

A recent UCLA clinical trial has shown encouraging results in helping daily smokers who are also heavy drinkers quit smoking and cut down their alcohol intake. The study of 165 people tested two prescription drugs—varenicline, for smoking addiction, and naltrexone, which is used to treat alcoholism. (UCLA’s Lara Ray was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

Rita Moreno calls out racism in Hollywood | KTTV-TV

According to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report, even though there was small progress in increasing cast diversity among productions, the same could not be said for essential behind-the-scene jobs. Minority groups combined only made up 25.4% of directors and 25.9 of film writers were people of color. The problem gets worse the bigger the budget of the production… A study by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers based out of UCLA revealed films that were not authentically inclusive with their overall diversity (in front of and behind the camera) often lost out on box office earnings.

How real is the threat of an eviction crisis in L.A.? | Los Angeles Magazine

That’s about 15 percent of L.A. County renters who may face eviction, and over a quarter who don’t think they can pay August’s full sum, says Gary Blasi, professor emeritus at UCLA Law. Last May, Blasi released a report predicting 365,000 renters would face eviction if the moratorium was lifted in August 2020. Since then, “the numbers have not changed significantly,” Blasi says. “The difference is we have better numbers.”

L.A. City Council to support assault-weapon ban | City News Service

“This country has such a problem with guns that Dr. Nina Ponce, the principal investigator of the California Health Interview Survey and the director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research — among many others in the field — have begun to look at gun violence as an epidemic,” Koretz said.

As state reopens, economists expect a job spike | City News Service

The jump in jobs will be especially strong for the restaurant and bar industries, according to UCLA economist Jerry Nickelsburg. But, Nickelsburg also said employers and employees hoping to return to in-person work will face new challenges as the state reopens. “We are going to have labor supply constraints, and that will ease up with the opening up of daycare and schools.”

California reopens | KNX-1070 AM’s “In Depth”

“It all depends upon whether or not you are vaccinated or not. I think here in California, we have a lot of reasons to be confident. We have some of the highest rates of vaccination,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:30 mark).