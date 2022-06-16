UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Man indicted in Kavanaugh murder plot | Washington Post

Eugene Volokh, a law school professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who wrote about the case last week on his blog at Reason magazine, said that under federal law, a central element to proving attempted murder is showing that a defendant took a “substantial step” in his or her actions. “Flying across the country and showing up outside the target’s house with a weapon — as steps go, those are pretty substantial,” Volokh said in an interview Wednesday.

How will Fed interest rate hike affect you? | Los Angeles Times

At this time last year, the interest rate for borrowing from the general banking system was 0%, said Leo Feler, a senior economist at the UCLA Anderson Forecast. At that rate, banks were more than willing to make loans to consumers because there were basically no costs involved in covering their reserves. But now, with a higher interest rate range of 1.5% to 1.75%, banks will want to ensure they have enough in reserve and act more cautiously, making fewer home, auto or other loans as a result, he said.

Adults who sleep with stuffed animals | USA Today

To understand why some adults prefer sleeping with stuffed animals, it’s important to understand why kids sleep with them, says Jennifer Martin, a sleep researcher and professor at the Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles. “A lot of times children sleep with a special stuffed animal or blanket because it’s part of the environmental cues to get their brain ready for sleep,” she says. “When an adult does that, it’s probably for the same reasons. The presence of that soft cuddly little bear that they’re sleeping with is a cue to their brain that it’s time for sleep.”

Nursing home settles transgender discrimination complaint | NBC News

The Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law, estimates there are at least 771,000 LGBTQ adults over 65 in the United States, including 171,100 transgender seniors.

Kids’ access to insulin pumps: Race, income matters | HealthDay News

Overall use of insulin pumps among U.S. youngsters with type 1 diabetes has climbed in recent decades, but those who are poor or from minority groups are less likely to have the devices, a new study finds … “We found there is a huge divide in who actually has access to insulin pumps,” said lead author Dr. Estelle Everett, a health researcher at the Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

What is conversion therapy? Biden wants to end it | USA Today

Its roots in the United States date as far back as the 1890s, and nearly 700,000 LGBT adults nationwide have received conversion therapy at some point in their lives, according to a study from the Williams Institute at UCLA. The practice has taken many forms historically, including shock therapy and hypnosis, but the most common form today is talk therapy, according to the study.

Dreamers on 10-year anniversary of DACA | KQED-FM

[Ju] Hong mobilized, and got 600 supporters to call Congress. Within days, his DACA protection was renewed. And he probably could have gotten his job back. But after that experience, he decided to work full-time for immigrants’ rights. Today, he’s the director of UCLA’s Dream Resource Center, which supports undocumented students. (Hong is quoted.)

As COVID evolves, should vaccine doses change? | Fast Company

“For antibodies to block the virus, they have to bind to a very small area called the receptor binding domain,” says Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics at UCLA.

Trends are shifting, but effects of COVID still not equitable | CNN

The Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Data Policy Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles has collected and analyzed Covid-19 data from states that have made it available and found that case and death rates for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander were three times higher than those for Asians overall. “Our community has had the highest case and death rates than any other racial or ethnic group,” program director ‘Alisi Tulua said, and that gap has “widened by a lot” since this winter.

COVID, the flu and a decline in vaccination rates | ScienceDaily

A new study from UCLA researchers indicates a previously undocumented impact of widespread Covid-19 vaccine promotion on other public health behaviors. Adult flu vaccination rates have declined in states with low rates of Covid-19 vaccination, which the authors say may be a harbinger of declining trust in public health, suggesting that Covid-19 vaccination behavior has spilled over to flu vaccination behavior. (UCLA’s Dr. Richard Leuchter is quoted.)

Climate change, drought and the Sriracha shortage | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

Park Williams is a hydroclimatologist at UCLA. He says the megadrought conditions drying up water reservoirs in the U.S. make it harder for Mexico to deal with its water shortages. It’s hard to say climate change caused the drought, Williams says, but his research estimates that 40% of the drought can be attributed to human-caused climate change. (Williams was also quoted about California’s climate dangers by San Francisco Chronicle.)

The latest on the war in Ukraine | CNN

“He [Putin] has been talking about himself in comparison to Peter the Great … hinting that he, like Peter the Great, is going to be retaking territories and reinforcing Russian control over them. This has excited the pro-Putin, pro-Kremlin pundits on state media,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

Climate crisis makes border-crossing more dangerous | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“Many of the human remains that we get are skeletonized, so there’s no personal effects. It’s just basically bones,” said UCLA’s Jason De Leon … De Leon works with volunteers and families. He’s also an anthropologist and co-author of a study that estimates how much worse the heat will get, and what the means for migrants (De Leon is interviewed.)