“Black children are exposed to an epidemic of violence,” said Jorja Leap, a professor of social welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. … “We’ve got to be funding classrooms in these impacted areas, in these underresourced areas,” Leap said. “We’ve got to fund the classrooms at the rate we fund the police.”

“It’s sad. It’s angering. It’s disappointing. It’s deeply troubling. In many ways, when I think about these images I see here, it reminds me of a time that was a dark period in this country’s past, when 50, 60 years ago, there were people protesting the mere presence of Black students trying to get an education,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“As we speak today, there are 260,000 souls in every city council district and Los Angeles. To say that this stretches the definition of local representation as it was understood by our founders would be an understatement,” said Gary Segura, a member of the reform group and a professor at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles.

For many, the program was life-changing. “DACA made it possible for people to live out the dreams that their parents had when they migrated, meaning suddenly they had access to white collar jobs like working in an office, and being able to use their education to lead them through these professional pathways that were inaccessible before,” says Leisy J. Abrego, Professor and Chair of Chicana/o and Central American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Child care challenges and financial stresses during the pandemic may have greatly diminished opportunities for California parents to interact with their youngest children, according to a study published today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. … “Our findings suggest that the pandemic stole precious time from parents to interact with their young children,” said Sean Tan, senior public administration analyst at the center and co-author of the study.

“If the man has a partner, I always encourage that partner to be there,” says urologist Jesse Mills, MD, director of the Men’s Clinic at UCLA in Los Angeles. “This is a disease that couples suffer together.”

[UCLA’s Dr. Emily] Newsom says, “The main thing that people don’t like about it (mineral sunscreen) is it can go on pretty white, so it doesn’t rub in very well, especially on skin of color. It can create a gray cast that is unappealing and doesn’t look good. But now they have tinted mineral sunscreens. So they look kind of like makeup, but they’re not, they don’t give you the coverage of makeup, but it just basically takes the white cast out of it.”

“People with the same BMI, same pants size and same belt notch have different amounts of fat and muscle,” said Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an assistant director of the UCLA weight management program in Los Angeles, who was also not involved with the new research. … “There are people with BMI over 30 who are weight lifters who are actually very healthy,” Visaria said.

Four main factors are contributing to such historic warming of global sea surface temperatures: human-induced climate change, a developing El Nino event, effects from the 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption and a new shipping emissions policy aimed at reducing air pollution, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Christopher S. Tang, a distinguished professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, who studies supply chains, said it was unclear whether shipping volumes in the nation’s Pacific ports would rebound. “Many firms have shifted their supply base from China to Southeast Asia and Mexico,” said Mr. Tang. “For many Southeast Asian countries, it is cheaper and faster to ship to the East Coast instead of the West Coast.”

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Regional Connector project will open its 1.9 miles of new light rail line to riders on Friday. The new track will condense three lines into two and add three underground stations throughout the city. “It’s a very important 1.9 miles for the regional transit network,” said Juan Matute, deputy director, UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies.

In essence, politicians should hold tamed groundhogs like they would dogs or cats, said Daniel Blumstein, an ecology and evolutionary biology professor with UCLA. … [Groundhogs] ultimately got dragged into Groundhog Day shenanigans after Europeans who moved to the United States wanted to replicate Candlemas Day, a Christian feast that coincides with when hedgehogs come out of hibernation to predict the weather, Blumstein said.