“California’s noncooperation policies actually started as response to the Obama-era secure communities program, where after receiving the fingerprints of every person who was arrested by state or local authorities, ICE would issue requests to those authorities — that the arrested person be detained for ICE, and that ICE would be informed when that person is released,” said UCLA’s Jennifer Chacon (approx. 8:30 mark).

“2020 may become one of the momentous years of an entire generation. The protest right outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house was not publicized. We know that law enforcement has been brutal to many organizers in the city. I have been brutalized by law enforcement during these times of protests. And so the idea of marching on the mayor’s house and peaceful protest, we were, quite frankly, scared of what could be lethal repercussions,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan.

(Column written by UCLA’s Marcus Anthony Hunter) Despite the success story I seemed to represent, all I could think about was what had been lost along the way. The losses black Americans start with as they attempt to build better lives and communities are innumerable: The black people in the ocean have a story to tell beneath the waves, singing, screaming, crying, laughing, recalling the long legacy of the middle passage, the triangle trade and slavery in the Americas.

The problem is one of priorities, since the agency has a big backlog of complaints, said Linda Delp, director of UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program. “I’ll be very honest, [Cal/OSHA]’s priority is not going to be on office work environments because they’re dealing with positive cases and fatalities related to COVID in healthcare settings, in meatpacking,” Delp said. (UCLA’s Katherine Stone and Kevin Riley are also quoted.)

It’s not just the dictates of public health officials that will determine whether the relaxing of restrictions will succeed safely. It’s whether the public does its job too. Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, outlined three protagonists who all must play a part in responsibly relaxing stay-at-home orders.

(Column written by UCLA’s Charles McNulty) For the last 10 weeks, while teaching a spring quarter seminar at UCLA, I’ve been living in a more enlightened America. An America in which the politics of race and representation is rigorously interrogated. An America in which ideology isn’t allowed to triumph over human complexity and messiness. An America in which history is understood as an act of collective storytelling, subject to revision as the collective opens up to include voices previously negated.

Why does our brain make sure we are drawn to certain people? Because we rely on others throughout our life spans: from nourishment and protection as infants to support when we’re older, explains Naomi Eisenberger, professor of social psychology at the University of California at Los Angeles, as well as director of its Social and Affective Neuroscience Laboratory. “And so, we come with these built-in mechanisms to make sure that we maintain social connection and avoid social isolation,” she says.

“Wear a mask. That’s what everybody should be doing. And the evidence for this has been mounting.… We, over the course of the last few months, have learned quite a bit about this virus — how it spreads and how we can prevent infections,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also quoted by Marketplace.)

To support students in unsafe home environments, Andy Cofino, director of the LGBT Campus Resource Center at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), says it takes the help of an entire campus. Resources need to be highlighted in a transparent way and campus organizations should include the experiences of LGBTQA+ students in their own messaging outlets to reach a broader audience. “I think if a student is in an unsafe home environment, they’ve had to move out of their home really quickly or had other very high risk factors that are happening or are in survival mode, they may not be thinking about the virtual programs that are being offered for students,” he says.

“Brick-and-mortar retail was struggling in the expanding economy,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, economist and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast. “We expected it to take a hit in the next recession, which is now.” Nickelsburg said he expects local businesses in the sector will not regain their prepandemic positions, even after a general economic recovery. “There are going to be department stores and other brick-and-mortar that are closing stores permanently,” he said.

James Cherry, M.D., a distinguished research professor and infectious disease expert at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, says that while experts aren’t yet sure about how vulnerable our eyes are to infection from this coronavirus, “With many viruses, the eyes are important.” He points to measles and adenoviruses as examples of viruses that are known to infect people through their eyes.

Standing or sitting upright all day puts added pressure on your spine and joints, Arya N. Shamie, MD, professor and chief of spine surgery at the University of California Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine. But sleeping on your back provides a respite from gravity’s constant pull.

UCLA researchers and colleagues have received a $13.65 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate and further develop immunotherapy known as CAR T, which uses genetically modified stem cells to target and destroy HIV, it was announced Monday.… Scott Kitchen, an associate professor of medicine in the division of hematology and oncology, and Irvin Chen, director of the UCLA AIDS Institute at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, are leading the effort.

“Slavery has evolved into an economy that does not value Black workers,” said UCLA’s Lola Smallwood Cuevas (approx. 2:00 mark).

Californians emboldened by a president who initially played down the pandemic and now refuses to wear a mask, feel freer to vent their frustrations on health officers placed front-and-center at press conferences and government meetings, said Dr. Jonathan Fielding, who served as Los Angeles County’s health officer for 16 years and now is a professor at the UCLA school of public health that bears his name. “None of us has the unfettered right to do what we want,” Fielding said. “People are saying, ‘Our president’s not doing this, why do I have to?’ That’s one of the roots of this problem — the radicalization of views on individual rights.”