UCLA historian Vinay Lal remembers speaking alongside the Rev. James Lawson during a panel discussion in Pasadena in 2008 and feeling awestruck by the “majestic” manner in which the veteran civil rights leader spoke about the power of nonviolence and its ability to change the course of history. “He had a booming voice, very confident, but the amazing thing was that that confidence always came with compassion at the same time,” said Lal.

The heat wave “will affect a bunch of highly populated areas where there hasn’t been quite as many stories about extreme heat recently,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles. “Now, it’s New England’s turn.” (Swain was also quoted in another New York Times article.)

In a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the University of California, Los Angeles wanted to better understand how well the process can inactivate H5N1. They tested raw milk treated at two different temperatures — 63°C (145°F) and 72°C (161°F) — which are typically used to pasteurize milk for retail markets.

And at all three medical centers it takes more than a single doctor to prescribe the drug. Each patient’s case must be reviewed by a panel of doctors and other staff — similar to how complex cancer cases are evaluated. “We want to keep safety first,” said Dr. Keith Vossel, UCLA professor of neurology. “This is the most complicated, complex drug that we’ve prescribed in the dementia field.” (Vossel was also interviewed by KTTV-TV.)

Judith Orloff, UCLA clinical psychiatrist and author of “The Genius of Empathy: Practical Skills to Heal Your Sensitive Self, Your Relationships and the World,” explains that empathy is what connects us. It’s the ability to care, to listen and to open our hearts. The practice of empathy, Orloff says, is a simple yet “precious gift” and that displaying empathy is the “best of who we are.”

“He’s a stylistic chameleon,” says Adam Bradley, a UCLA English professor who has studied pop music and hip-hop. “He’s just as comfortable in country as he is in rap or R&B or rock or straight-up pop.”

“There are minor differences,” said Stephen Bainbridge, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Most of those are technical, and likely to come into play in relatively few circumstances.” Mergers, for example, can require a higher shareholder vote in Texas, while it is harder for a shareholder to inspect a company’s books there, he said.

“With a policy this controversial, it is always helpful if someone else goes first,” said Michael Manville, an urban planning professor who specializes in congestion pricing at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Being able to say, ‘These guys did it and it worked out,’ seems like a small thing, but it’s much, much better than saying, ‘We’re going to stick our necks out over this untested policy.’”

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler sees Friday’s decision as part and parcel of the high court’s aversion to agency regulations in general. “This is just another shot across the bow,” he says, adding that other gun control regulations may soon be on the chopping block, making it “much harder” for the ATF to regulate guns. (Winkler was also quoted by the New York Times.)

The Times and WeedWeek testing also found another off-list chemical, propargite, a carcinogenic insecticide that UCLA researchers have linked to brain-cell death and increased incidence of Parkinson’s disease in Central Valley residents. It showed up in some vapes at nearly three times what is permitted in cigarettes. (UCLA’s Dr. Kimberly Paul was quoted.)

Monika Langarica with the Center for the Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law underscores the complexity of global migration patterns. “They are influenced by political uprisings in foreign countries, by natural disasters, you know, by the growth of nefarious or criminal organizations in different parts of the world,” she explained.

Helen Lavretsky, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California at Los Angeles and past president of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, suggests several topics that need further investigation. How does the menopausal transition impact mood and stress-related disorders? What nonpharmaceutical interventions can promote psychological resilience in older women and help them recover from stress and trauma.

A new form of psychotherapy appears to work even better at treating chronic pain in older adults than gold-standard cognitive behavioral therapy, a new study finds … “Most people with chronic pain don’t consider psychotherapy at all. They’re thinking along the lines of medications, injections, sometimes surgery or bodily treatments like physical therapy,” said lead researcher Brandon Yarns, an assistant professor at UCLA Health’s Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences.