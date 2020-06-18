UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

E. Tendayi Achiume, a Zambian-born law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, said that the council needs to act, as racism in the United States is “a human rights crisis of existential proportions.” “The domestic legal and policy regimes that ought to be relied upon to put an end to this crisis have never been able to do so,” Achiume, who serves as U.N. special rapporteur on racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, wrote for the news site Just Security.

An estimated 10% of people with Covid-19 are responsible for about 80% of transmissions, according to a study published recently in Wellcome Open Research. Some people with the virus may have a higher viral load, or produce more droplets when they breathe or speak, or be in a confined space with many people and bad ventilation when they’re at their most infectious point in their illness, said Jamie Lloyd-Smith, a University of California, Los Angeles professor who studies the ecology of infectious diseases.

“This is clearly one of those inflection points in history where the nation is being forced to look at itself and determine the degree to which it’s actually living up to its ideals. I think it’s an opportunity for Hollywood to do the same,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 45:00 mark).

“This paper really stems from a larger study, funded by the Department of Defense in the Obama administration. And it was a study that occurred over a two-year period. Data collection only happened prior to the ban,” said UCLA’s Shannon Dunlap.

“There’s an ongoing relationship between workers and firms that would allow us to hit the ground running once the pandemic is over,” said UCLA’s Till von Wachter (approx. 1:50 mark).

Dr. Jonathan Fielding, professor of health policy and management at UCLA and former director of public health for Los Angeles County, agreed. “I don’t think you’re going to see any national consensus [on when to shut down again] because the situations are very different from place to place,” Fielding said.

According to research by Dr. Jody Heymann, founding director of the WORLD Policy Analysis Center, 181 countries in the world have paid sick leave laws. The United States is one of the few countries that does not have such leave laws in place, alongside mostly small island nations with small populations.