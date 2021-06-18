UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The new guidance is particularly important for students in places where state-level protections for transgender youth don’t exist, said Christy Mallory, legal director at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Williams Institute, which conducts research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and policy.

Older Latinos already face housing, health and caregiving challenges, and concern is growing that as the “browning of the graying” of America continues, as longtime UCLA public health researcher David Hayes-Bautista has written, the economic and social impact on Hispanics and the U.S. will be significant.

But it’s not only the incentives that people are responding to, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “The lottery or tickets to amusement parks or sporting events certainly helped for some of those who may have been on the fence,” Kim-Farley said, but other efforts, including “moving away from large mega-sites for vaccinations and really getting out more and more into the community,” also played a role.

Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Newsom’s positive ad presents messaging that will resonate with families and young people who have been hard hit by the pandemic by highlighting the cash payments, help for businesses and an expansion of preschool. “This is something that I think is really targeted to talk to the policy choices that are going to help younger Californians,” she said.

“The question will be, as we recover from the pandemic, if people resort back to structuring their life activities in time and space,” [UCLA’s Brian] Taylor said. “If we go back to pre-pandemic living and working patterns, driving and traffic levels are likely to be similar to before.”

“Essentially, half of the severity of the ongoing megadrought has been attributed to warming temperatures alone -- and without that warming, the drought would arguably not be a megadrought at all,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told ABC News. “For this reason, the temperature-driven portion of this is not going to reverse itself this century -- even if we see a higher precipitation period that otherwise would have broken the megadrought,” Swain said.

“You can have a miscarriage as soon as you become pregnant,” says UCLA OB-GYN Leena S. Nathan, M.D. “Sometimes we see people who have a miscarriage very early on. We usually call that a chemical pregnancy because the pregnancy hormone hCG goes up, but we never actually see anything in the uterus.”

In 2020, people of color made up about 40% of all lead roles, or about proportionate to their makeup in the U.S. population, for the first time since 2014, when the University of California, Los Angeles, began tracking such data. People of color only made up 25% of all directors and 26% of film writers, UCLA found.

Led by UCLA climate scientist Karen McKinnon, the study found that on the hottest summer days, humidity across the southwestern United States has dropped an average of 22 percent since 1950. In California and Nevada, the decrease has been 33 percent. And in some areas, including parts of California’s Central Valley, humidity on these hottest of days has plummeted by a staggering two thirds. (McKinnon is quoted.)

UCLA law school professor Adam Winkler believes many of the purchases are from first-time buyers. Winkler is the author of the book “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” “With the pandemic and social unrest, you’re attracting more people who don’t already have a firearm but are [fearful] all of a sudden,” said Winkler. “They want to have something to protect themselves when push comes to shove.”

“Heat waves are getting worse in the West because the soil is so dry” from the region’s megadrought, said Park Williams, a University of California, Los Angeles, climate and fire scientist who has calculated that soil in the western half of the nation is the driest it has been since 1895. “We could have two, three, four, five of these heat waves before the end of the summer.”

“June last year, things seemed pretty normal,” noted Park Williams, a University of California, Los Angeles, climate and fire scientist. “The record-breaking heat waves came in August and September.” But with such an early heat wave this year, “this could be the tip of the iceberg,” Williams said.

On one side of the bet is Derek Muller, creator of the popular science channel Veritasium on YouTube. On the other is Alexander Kusenko, a professor of physics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a visiting senior scientist at the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe in Japan. … Kusenko is so sure of his position that he did not even attempt to negotiate the $10,000 stakes proposed by Muller. “Thanks to the laws of physics, I am not risking anything,” he said in an email. “So, I could accept any bet, however large or small the amount might be.”

Though progress has been seen in key COVID-19 indicators since peak in January, emerging coronavirus variants, including the Delta variant which was first discovered in India, are posing new threats. “This variant is very dangerous and highly transmissible, greater than the Alpha variant which is currently the dominant strain in the United States,” Zhang Zuofeng, professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua in an interview.

In a study that has not yet been published, Sepucha, Lynn Vavreck, a professor of politics and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and their colleagues tested how well various incentives might work for COVID vaccination. They surveyed a sample of tens of thousands of people who were not vaccinated and had not yet scheduled an appointment about their willingness to do so under different circumstances.

Gay rights groups interpreted the ruling as another defeat for LGBTQ equality. A study by the Williams Institute at UCLA shows same-sex couples raising children were approximately seven times more likely than heterosexual couples raising children to have an adopted or foster child.

Latinas were more likely than other groups to drop out of the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic according to a report released Wednesday by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. From March 2020 to March 2021, 2.7% of Latina workers dropped out of the labor market compared to 1.7% of white women workers in the same period, according to “Latinas Exiting the Workforce: How the Pandemic Revealed Historic Disadvantages and Heightened Economic Hardship.” (UCLA’s Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas is quoted.) Also: KCRW-FM.

Children are at especially high risk from nitrogen oxides, according to a study by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health commissioned by the Sierra Club. The paper included a meta-analysis of existing epidemiological studies, one of which estimated that kids in homes with gas stoves are 42 percent more likely to have asthma than children whose families use electric.

Thomas Rice, Ph.D., UCLA Fielding School of Public Health distinguished professor of health policy and management, delves into the question of where the United States fares in comparison with other countries in the first edition of his new book, “Health Insurance Systems: An International Comparison.”… “I studied these countries because I felt they provided different models against which the U.S. could reform its healthcare system,” Rice said. “There are certain things about the countries, they all pretty much do what we don’t do.”

Researchers at UCLA have established a link between poor air quality and high rates of COVID-19. A study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health looked at more than three thousand U.S. counties. It found that for every unit increase in particulate matter — one part of air pollution — a county’s COVID infection rate went up by almost eight percent. (UCLA’s Zuo-Feng Zhang is interviewed.)