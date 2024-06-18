UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We’re in a moment right now where queer identity is called into question, where marginalized communities don’t necessarily have spaces to convene and share in art,” said May Hong HaDuong, director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive, who organized the series. HaDuong says “Queer Rhapsody” was motivated by a need to “create art spaces for communal engagement for queer identities under fire.”

Even as recent blazes triggered evacuations in Los Angeles and Sonoma counties, those incidents may prove to be relatively tame compared with what the rest of the year could have in store, said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist and extreme weather expert. “We could in fact see a very active finish to fire season 2024, but we aren’t there yet,” Swain said during a briefing Monday. (Swain was also featured by The Hill, Associated Press, KQED-FM and KABC-TV – approx. 1:55 mark).

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Craig Fox) America’s opioid epidemic is as bad as it has ever been. Although the sharp increase in opioid overdose deaths over the last decade is largely attributed to the rise in fentanyl distributed through drug cartels, a startling number can be traced to prescriptions.

And because the autopsy report doesn’t mention that she was in jail, “this record reads like the state is trying to release itself from being responsible for her death,” said [Terence] Keel, who is also a professor of human biology and society at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) clinical trial ultimately overturned the official guidance given to new parents and has potentially prevented countless new cases of a serious and potentially deadly allergy. “It was revolutionary,” said Dr. Rita Kachru, a UCLA allergist and immunologist. “It really completely shifted the paradigm and the understanding of food allergy.”

The University of California, Los Angeles, is currently using CAT-MH to screen incoming freshmen for depression, anxiety and suicide risk as part of a large-scale study. A paper outlining early results, published last July, noted that 516 students received care as a result of the assessment and they “on average, experienced significant reductions in their anxiety and depression symptoms.”