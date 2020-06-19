UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A new study finds that about 80 percent of the shows presented around the country are by white writers, and 85 percent of the productions are led by white directors. Also of concern: Much of the industry’s diversity is concentrated in a small number of productions about people of color, while the shows that dominate the industry’s stages, generally adapted from children’s books and fairy tales, have overwhelmingly white creative teams. The study, by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles, was commissioned last year, well before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off a wave of national unrest over racial injustice.

Joanna Schwartz, a professor of law at the University of California Los Angeles, says the department never fully exercised its authority to compel police to turn over this data. “They essentially asked local law enforcement to produce information and there was never any consequence for agencies that that didn’t work with the attorney general’s office on these efforts,” she says.

Holding a bladder or bowel movement until you reach a safe place may not be healthy, said Dr. Richard Jackson, M.D., a pediatrician and professor emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health. “Mother Nature intended us to get rid of waste, and it doesn’t take much time to get backed up,” he said, adding that holding waste can lead to problems like voiding dysfunction.

The story of axions begins in 1977, when Roberto Peccei, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who died on June 1, and Helen Quinn, emerita professor at Stanford, suggested a slight modification to the theory that governs strong nuclear forces, making sure that it is invariant to the direction of time, a feature that physicists consider a necessity for the universe.

“I think the state of California is starting to experience the kind of spike that we anticipated they would, post-Memorial Day. And we’re going to start seeing the effects of the protests. So it’s not surprising to see that we’re going to be increasing in numbers,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also quoted in LAist.)

Experts say Black workers are now confronting an acute version of the unemployment crisis they’ve always faced. “The crisis that we’re seeing today — the high numbers we’re seeing in the Black community, that have really exploded due to COVID — is not a surprise,” said Lola Smallwood Cuevas, a researcher with the UCLA Labor Center. “It has been generations in the making.”

This latest research “adds a new dimension,” to that work, as it now seems that genes as well as nerve activity get synchronized, says one of the Cell paper’s authors, neuroscientist Weizhe Hong of the University of California, Los Angeles. “Their findings definitely raise many exciting questions for future studies.”