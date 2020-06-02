UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“I’m 58 years old now. I don’t remember a year that there wasn’t half a dozen cases, spectacular cases of police violence. You could do a New York Times front page, just like you did of the COVID deaths, and easily get 100,000 names, beginning in 1960, of people who died,” said Robin Kelley, a professor of history at UCLA who studies social movements in the USA. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt is also quoted.)

Shana L. Redmond, a scholar of music, race and politics at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, described receiving tearful calls from loved ones in Minneapolis with “tears running too fast to pause at sadness.” “They are hot with rage and anger at the condition of Black people in that place and in this world,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is not a drill. This is our terrifying, murderous present. #MinneapolisRebellion.”

“Because COTS juveniles have the ability to stay in an algae feeding form for up to six years, there could be an accumulation of multiple generations of juveniles that are happily feeding on algae until there is a specific cue that catalyzes their transition to feeding on corals,” says Paul Barber, professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The University of California, Los Angeles launched on Thursday a new website with health and safety recommendations related to the COVID-19 pandemic translated into more than 40 languages. Many communities have an increased vulnerability because of a lack access to official news, public health information and safety recommendations in a language other than English, according to Karen Umemoto, director of the Asian American Studies Center at UCLA. “Los Angeles is home to a critical mass of many non–English-speaking communities, including Asian and Pacific Islander,” she said in a press release. (UCLA’s May Wang is also quoted.)

If Native American tribes were counted as states, the five most infected states in the country would all be native tribes, with New York dropping to No. 6, according to a compilation by the American Indian Studies Center at UCLA.

And there could be “a second wave of layoffs,” said Till von Wachter, economist and professor at University of California at Los Angeles. “Businesses that hit the ‘pause’ button may find that business is not as good as they had hoped” when they return, he said.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Jonathan Fielding) We have been focused on fighting COVID-19 as it impacts the U.S. and the industrialized world, but what will happen when the pandemic continues its spread into developing nations? The recent news that poorer countries weigh reopening despite rising numbers of cases makes this an even more urgent question.

“It is a consolation,” said Dr. Gay Crooks, a developmental immunologist and stem cell biologist at UCLA. “It would be awful to be sitting, waiting to do something useful.” She and Dr. Christopher Seet, a UCLA cancer researcher, usually work on techniques that could harness the body’s immune response to attack cancer cells, potentially reducing the need for harsh treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy. Thanks to COVID-19, they’ve found that much of what they’ve learned about the body’s army of infection-fighting T-cells in a cancer setting applies to viruses as well.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said that despite Los Angeles County being hard hit by the pandemic, hospitalizations for the virus have not increased. He said that’s a good indication that the county has “flattened the curve” and, thus far, effectively prevented COVID-19 patients from overwhelming hospitals and the healthcare system, which has been the primary public health concern since the outbreak.

The mere act of labeling a feeling — of putting words to an emotion — can dampen the neural activity in the threat area of the brain and increase activity in the regulatory area, says Annette Stanton, chair of the department of psychology and professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA…. “Writing can increase someone’s acceptance of their experience, and acceptance is calming,” says Dr. Stanton.

Joe Pierre, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles who writes on conspiracies and disinformation, said there are “psychological quirks” associated with a belief in conspiracy theories. “One of those psychological quirks is a need for uniqueness,” Pierre said. “This is the idea that people who are attracted to conspiracy theories often feel like they stumbled upon some secret reality that the rest of us sheep — or sheeple, as conspiracy theorists like to refer to us — don’t know about. So there’s a certain sense of feeling special that you’re the privy to that information.” (Pierre is also quoted in Healthline.)

This idea, along with the findings of the new study, mean cancer patients should worry more about missing their treatments than the possible dangers of catching COVID-19, said Antoni Ribas, a cancer doctor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Their cancer, he said, poses a much greater threat to them than the virus does. “Many cancer treatments do not weaken the immune system to a level that it could not fight the virus, so the notion that patients with cancer are all immunocompromised is troubling to me,” he wrote in an email.

“Police officers, even when well-intentioned, are not social workers,” said Laura Abrams, chair of social welfare at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. On a conference call organized by the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, Abrams described the special training involved in becoming a certified social worker — including adhering to a code of ethics and gaining the ability to appropriately advocate for vulnerable communities. “These skills or training cannot be paralleled by any work in law enforcement,” Abrams added. “Social workers are also on the front lines right now. And they’re getting cuts and laid off.”

As Americans slowly emerge from two months of coronavirus quarantine, partisan divides are emerging — and growing — right along with them, according to a recent survey. Majorities on both sides of the aisle say they’re somewhat or very concerned about the pandemic, according to a survey from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, said that densely populated Southern California remains behind on testing, contact tracing and other public health measures, and therefore needs to move with the most caution. “This whole public health response, which should’ve been in place from the very beginning of the outbreak, still needs to be built out at the county and state level,” he said. (Brewer is also quoted in WebMD).

“Basically, the governor created this team, which is with the California State Public Health Department, as well as UCSF and UCLA. We have come together to help with, as you mentioned, the California Connected,” said UCLA’s Dr. Alina Dorian.

“If you overlay a map of agriculturally rich zones or where domestic cattle are kept in Africa, if you overlay that with the range of the tsetse fly, what you see is a boundary where the tsetse fly is found is where the ability to utilie cattle and raise cattle for feedstock stops. And so they still have a major impact on the economies of the region where they are indigenous,” said [UCLA’s Kent Hill.]