California’s strict public health measures during the pandemic protected its economy, setting the stage for an even faster recovery in the state than nationwide, UCLA economists reported. The Golden State’s strong technology and white-collar business sectors, along with a relatively rapid boost in home building, will buoy its economy, offsetting a slower return of tourist-dependent leisure and hospitality jobs, according to the UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast. (UCLA’s Leo Feler and Jerry Nickelsburg are quoted.) Also: City News Service.

“You cannot act as if Black Americans have the same starting place, the same opportunities and the same advantages as white Americans, because we didn’t. Slavery, for 250 years, gave a huge set of opportunities and a huge set of advantages that Black Americans could not benefit from,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:30 mark).

Ratified in 1933, the 20th Amendment established Inauguration Day as January 20. “It would take a new constitutional amendment to change that,” Eugene Volokh, a professor at UCLA School of Law, told CNN.

The risk of death for someone older than 65 who is unvaccinated is 1 in 1,000, but the risk of death for someone younger than 19 is 1 in 1,000,000. Dylan Morris of UCLA brilliantly explained why in a recent essay. Fighting off a new virus can be a big problem for adults. But for kids, every virus they see is novel, and, fortunately, their bodies have evolved to tolerate the novelty.

“I think that we have come so far from where we were just several months ago. We’re starting to reap the benefits of seeing so many people vaccinated. Fifty percent of the population has had a vaccine. That’s fantastic news,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“The vaccinations being missed are for diseases that can deadly, and which have been — largely — defeated in the United States through vaccination campaigns,” said Dr. Annette Regan, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health assistant professor of epidemiology who also teaches at the University of San Francisco.

Indeed, while much speculation has been cast and some employees have fantasized about the prospect of permanent remote work, experts say this is only a daydream. “For a large percentage of the population work from home isn’t going to work, so we’re seeing offices opening up and people coming back into the office and back into the city,” said UCLA Economic Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg.

“Once there is an ignition event — whether it’s through a natural ignition event like dry lightning or whether it’s a human-caused ignition like a ember from a campfire — then that is much more likely to produce a large fire,” said Alex Hall, director of UCLA’s Center for Climate Science.

“Over the last 22 years or so, there’s been quite a bit of bad luck because precipitation totals have on average been low, but the effects of those have been really amplified. The effect of that bad luck has been really amplified because of warmer temperatures,” said UCLA’s Park Williams.

“We’re exposed to air pollution and extreme heat, often at the same time. Now we’re getting a better sense of how that might aggravate health effects together. That’s really important as we’re thinking about future climate change,” say Miriam Marlier, an environmental health scientist at UCLA.

Dr. Mark Litwin, a professor and chair of Urology at UCLA, concurs. He adds that men have to get past the fear of looking for potential symptoms in their testicles. “Men, like a lot of other patients, are scared sometimes if they examine themselves and find a lump or a bump or something that they think might be wrong, it makes us vulnerable and we’re scared,” he said. “And the natural course of action for many of us when we’re afraid about something with our health is to retreat from it and hope that it’ll just go away.”

“On the issue of Iran, there’s going to be more continuity than change. Insofar as I think, agreed policy for the next government, if it comes into being, will be to oppose the Iranian nuclear program and a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran. But the tactics that they may adopt will be, I think, somewhat less confrontational than Netanyahu’s tactics,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.