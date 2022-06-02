UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

No united campaign to unseat Sheriff Villanueva | Los Angeles Times

Recent surveys have revealed a significant percentage of registered voters have negative opinions of the sheriff. A UCLA survey of 1,400 L.A. County residents published in April found that 37% of voters had a “very or somewhat favorable” view of Villanueva, 33% have a “very or somewhat unfavorable” view of the sheriff, and 30% have no opinion or are unfamiliar with him. The survey did not ask about his challengers.

Jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation trial | Washington Post

“Essentially what they said was, ‘We think she lied, but we don’t think she engaged in this particular conspiracy to lie,’” explained Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment expert and law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. That particular statement in Heard’s counterclaim, according to Volokh, was worse in the jury’s opinion than simply calling the actress a liar; it caused extra damages to her reputation, which is why she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Depp–Heard case and internet’s spectacle of abuse | Teen Vogue

I use the word “spectacle” very intentionally, citing the scholarship of internet studies scholar Safiya Noble, professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2014, Noble wrote about the politics of spectacle in media depictions of murders of Black people, specifically following the death of Trayvon Martin and trial of George Zimmerman. Noble called out the online treatment of Martin as “meme-ification.”

N.Y. subway shooting victim sues gun-maker | Wall Street Journal

Adam Winkler, a UCLA professor of law specializing in gun policy, said the marketing and sales statute is one of the few ways to have a chance at winning or settling a suit against a gun-maker. Still, there are hurdles, he said. “That is where these cases will become very hard to prove before a jury: Showing that the marketing practices were a proximate cause of the harm,” Mr. Winkler said. “How do you show that the shooter knew about that marketing or that [they] were a recipient of that marketing?”

Monkeypox: Viruses won’t stop surprising us | NBC’s “Today”

“This is the first time we’ve really seen widespread transmission in multiple countries simultaneously that were not associated with travel to countries where monkeypox is more commonly found,” Dr. Daniel Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health and clinical chief of the infectious diseases division, told TODAY.

Monkeypox no mystery to African scientists | Science

Just where the current outbreak started, and how long ago, is unclear. “It’s a little bit like we’ve tuned into a new TV series and we don’t know which episode we’ve landed on,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has worked on monkeypox in the [Democratic Republic of the Congo] for 20 years.

Invisible obstacles of non-binary dating | BBC

In the US, approximately 1.2 million LGBTQ adults identify as non-binary, according to a 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Most of them (76%) report being between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

Inflation worries are real, but it’s not the 1970s | CNN Business

“What once seemed like transitory inflation has become persistent, and consumers have begun expecting higher rates of inflation for the coming years,” said economists for the UCLA Anderson Forecast, which was released Wednesday. The economists said although “a recession is not expected in the next two years, the risk of one has certainly grown,” adding that “the concern that inflation expectations could become unanchored has begun to materialize.”

Jail deaths of Blacks, Latinos misclassified | City News Service

The cause of death for increasing numbers of otherwise healthy Black and Latino men in Los Angeles County jails is being deliberately misclassified as natural or undetermined, usually to hide beatings administered by guards, UCLA researchers claimed Wednesday. Their report — “Evaluating the Autopsies of 59 Deaths in Los Angeles County Jails, 2009-2019” — alleges that the majority of deaths of young Black and Latino men in jail are at the hands of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department guards through physical violence, mistreatment of the mentally ill or the result of medical negligence. (UCLA’s Terence Keel and Nick Shapiro are quoted. Also: KPCC-FM.)

Depression in pregnancy tied to behavior issues in kids | HealthDay News

Children whose mothers had rising levels of depression during pregnancy appear to have an increased risk of behavioral problems, researchers say. “Our findings suggest that increases in mother’s symptoms of depression from preconception to postpartum contribute to children’s lower attention and behavioral control, which can raise the risk of problems across the life span,” said study lead author Gabrielle Rinne, a psychology graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Christine Dunkel Schetter is also quoted.)

Canada proposes ‘freeze’ on sale of handguns | The Hill

Indeed, even the more tepid policy changes being pushed by President Biden and Democrats … confront long odds of being enacted this year in the face of overwhelming Republican opposition. “Partisan politics have a way of reinforcing themselves,” said Adam Winkler, a constitutional law expert at the UCLA School of Law. “All of these proposals require more political support in Congress than they currently have. And for them to get adopted is going to mean that there’s got to be some changes.”

COVID’s heavy burden on older Latinos | U.S. News & World Report

Overall, mortality from COVID-19 is some two to three times higher for Latinos than for non-Hispanic whites, says Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice chair in the Department of Family Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA … [and] a professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences in UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “That’s an enormous difference,” Rodriguez says… A study in 2020 from the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative found Latinos (and Blacks) in Los Angeles County and New York City were roughly twice as likely to die of COVID-19 as non-Hispanic whites as of July 20 of that year, and noted that carpooling or taking public transportation to work may raise the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Improving cardiovascular health for those with HIV | Los Angeles Sentinel

Three years ago, I received a call from my friend Dr. Gail Wyatt and was asked if I knew someone that would be interested in joining her team to work on a research project entitled “Healing Our Hearts, Minds and Bodies” (HHMB), a five-year grant aimed at improving cardiovascular health among men and women of color living with HIV… For those of you that don’t know her incredible history, Dr. Wyatt is a professor in the Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior [and] was the first African American woman in the state of California to receive a license to practice psychology and first African American woman to be named a full professor of the UCLA School of Medicine.

Q&A on LGBTQ youth | KABC-TV

“The best way to find out what pronouns someone prefers without offending them is to simply ask them the question: What pronouns do you prefer?” said UCLA’s Dr. Matthew Mimiaga (approx. 0:50 mark) … “These [suicide] statistics are certainly true. It’s something I help people address on a daily basis. The good news is that there are things that we know will help,” said UCLA’s Amy Weimer (approx. 4:00 mark).

15 foods high in fiber, low in carbs | Prevention

We could all use more plant-based protein. “They’re healthy for our body, our gut (fiber!), and for the environment as they produce significantly less greenhouse gases than the equivalent amount of protein in meat,” says [UCLA’s Dana Ellis] Hunnes. Edamame is chock-full of protein with 8 g per cup.