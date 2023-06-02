UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

During sleep, the brain strengthens memories it expects to use in the future. Now, scientists say they’ve found a way to enhance this process. This research might someday help people with memory loss. (UCLA’s Dr. Itzhak Fried was interviewed. Also: USA Today, Medical Xpress and Science Daily.)

Drug reduces risk of cancer recurrence | ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

A breast cancer drug already on the market has been found to lower the chances of breast cancer recurring, an advancement that could open the drug to a broader range of patients. … “Women who have this subtype can have recurrences even 20 to 25 years after their initial diagnosis,” Dr. Dennis Slamon, director of the Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program and lead investigator of the Kisqali clinical trial, told “ Good Morning America.” “We found that adding this drug to the best available standard therapy will decrease the recurrence rate by as much as 25%.”

One in 10 people infected with the coronavirus during the Omicron era suffered from long COVID, according to preliminary data from a new study — indicating the syndrome remains a notable threat even in the pandemic’s post-emergency phase. … “It’s trying to help all of us — both patients and doctors — figure out: How do we tell if someone has long COVID?” said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, who wasn’t affiliated with the study.

An international research team led by UCLA astrophysicists has confirmed the existence of the faintest galaxy ever seen in the early universe. The galaxy, called JD1, is one of the most distant identified to date, and it is typical of the kinds of galaxies that burned through the fog of hydrogen atoms left over from the Big Bang, letting light shine through the universe and shaping it into what exists today. (UCLA’s Guido Roberts-Borsani and Tommaso Treu were quoted.)

Tom Plate, a former Los Angeles Times editorial editor and leading expert on Asia and China’s relationship with the United States, died May 23 of natural causes. He was 79. … In 1994, Plate left journalism to teach at UCLA and later LMU. As a professor, he helped students break into the journalism industry and develop an interest in world policy.

Dozens of Amazon.com Inc delivery drivers in California have signed a first-of-its-kind union contract in the U.S. as fears grow over low wages, tough conditions, and workers’ safety put at risk from worsening heatwaves fueled by climate change. … Temperatures above 100 [degrees Fahrenheit] lead to a significant uptick of more than 15% in worker injury rates in California, a 2021 study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found.