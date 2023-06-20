UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Mom fulfills lifelong dream of graduating from UCLA | KNBC-TV

Tomorrow she fulfills a lifelong dream: to become a UCLA Bruin. But it wasn’t easy. The dreams of a nursing doctoral candidate nearly got derailed by a teen pregnancy. … Now her daughter will see her graduate. (More UCLA graduation stories: Los Angeles Daily News and KABC-TV.)

Neanderthal DNA could be to blame for poor immunity | Newsweek

A team of researchers from across the United States came together to assess how these ancient genes affect modern humans, compiling their results in a paper published in the journal eLife in March. Specifically, they were able to pinpoint the involvement of Neanderthal DNA in human development, metabolism and the immune system. “The overall effect of Neanderthal alleles on metabolism/immune system is complex,” Sriram Sankararaman, a co-author on the study and Professor of Computer Science, Genetics and Computational Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Newsweek.

“Although we recognize that we’ve evolved from who we once were to who we are now, we fail to see that we will continue to change in the future,” notes the psychologist Hal Hershfield at the University of California, Los Angeles in his new book “Your Future Self.” This bias is known as the “end-of-history illusion” and it can have many unfortunate consequences for our personal and professional lives.

“I think it reinforces what a lot of folks in California already knew to be true, which is that there’s been recently, in the past decade or so, a dramatic escalation of the wildfire situation in that part of the world. And it really puts a more specific number on just how much climate change has been involved,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) The country is living through history with the first-ever federal indictment of a former president. A grand jury of Miami residents charged Donald Trump with 37 federal counts, ranging from the willful retention of national defense information to obstruction of justice. Given the unprecedented situation the nation is witnessing, it only reinforces why we must cover it in the right way.

That reasoning, though, lacks legal standing, said Jon Michaels, a UCLA law professor who focuses on constitutional law. He pointed out that being a county before statehood — which is the case for much of the East Coast and many other regions — doesn’t alter the legitimacy of the state. Changing any state’s boundaries, per the Constitution, requires the approval of Congress and the state Legislature, no matter the grievances, Michaels said.

Culver City is asking people who have faced discrimination while living or working in the city to share their experiences in a new study, now underway. … An analysis from UCLA professor Kelly Lytle found that arrests in the city from 2016 to 2018 mainly targeted people of color — 37% Black and 35% Latino — a majority of those classified for misdemeanor charges. Those arrests were disproportionate with Culver City’s demographics, then just 8% Black and 23% Latino.

“It’s a little radioactive of a case, to give him this relief that he’s seeking,” said Rich Hasen, professor of law and political science at UCLA, director of its Safeguarding Democracy Project, and power behind The Election Law Blog. “I’m not sure what the court’s going to do with this, for all kinds of technical reasons. For me, it’s more interesting to read the selective history of his role in all this.”

Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor whose research focuses on gun policy, said prosecutors typically would not charge lying on a gun form as a stand-alone crime, instead filing it as a secondary charge when someone also may have committed a violent crime with the weapon.

Earlier studies had suggested the reason night owls are at increased risk for an early death is lack of sleep, said Jennifer Martin, professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, who was not involved in the study. But since the researchers accounted for sleep duration, the new report shows how lifestyle factors may play a major role.

In past decades, paleontologists thought that arctoids emerged in Europe. But researchers are “making a strong case that, in fact, these groups originated in North America,” said Blaire Van Valkenburgh, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not part of the study.

“If anyone says that they know the way out of this difficult situation, they’re fooling themselves,” said Brian D. Taylor, the director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This is a really challenging time.”

One out of 10 violent crimes against members of the LGBTQIA+ community is a hate crime, according to a 2022 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are nine times more likely than those not in the community to be victims of hate crimes, according to the study.

A June 2022 study by the UCLA Williams Institute found that in the U.S., around 0.5 percent of adults identify as transgender — equivalent to 1.3 million people — with the number being slightly higher, 0.6 percent, among those aged 13 and above. This is consistent with previous studies.