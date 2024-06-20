UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s going to be quite difficult. I say that because young people, like adults, are addicted to their cell phones. I think that we have to be mindful of the fact that kids learn now from an early age how to connect with their smart phones, how to stay in touch with friends and peers on their cell phones,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

Even better-paying jobs decades down the line — “something in the area of about 5% higher earnings,” said Randy Akee, a professor of public policy and American Indian studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. He co-authored the NBER study. Akee used data from a lottery-based preschool for Indigenous students. Lots of families applied to the preschool; some got in and some didn’t. The hardest part of the investigation came a quarter-century later.

Most LGBTQ+ residents say that Los Angeles County is a welcoming place, but many don’t know if they can afford to stay, according to a county-commissioned survey by UCLA’s Williams Institute. That a majority consider their hometown jarringly expensive is not exactly an unexpected finding for a survey in a notoriously costly region. But Brad Sears, executive director of the Williams Institute, which studies sexual orientation and gender identity law, said he was startled to see fears over rising prices crop up again and again. (Also: Los Angeles Daily News and Los Angeles Blade.)

“Access to the asylum system is a fundamental human right,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, the co-director for the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California Los Angeles Law School. “It is not too late for Biden to fulfill his campaign promise to restore our asylum system while also creating protections and opportunities for our undocumented neighbors in the U.S.”

A recent report from the UCLA Labor Center found that the prospective ballot measure would effectively eliminate “one of California workers’ strongest remaining tools for preventing and correcting wage theft and other workplace abuses,” said Tia Koonse, the center’s legal and policy research manager.

The bottlenecks nagged at Caltrans District 3 officials for years as they tried to get their bosses to prioritize a new freeway carpool lane for federal funding, said Amy Lee, a postdoctoral scholar at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies who documented the project’s evolution in her dissertation on the politics of highway expansion.

Right now, if you go to a game and look at the scoreboard, “Shohei’s big, beautiful smile is sitting right there under the 76 sign,” said Cara Horowitz, a climate expert at UCLA Law School. “It sends the message that the Dodgers endorse fossil fuels.”

“The last year of increases in real wages is a large and important step forward for working families,” said Chris Tilly, a professor and labor economist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It means that they can buy more while putting in the same number of hours of work,” he added.

Stuart Gabriel, director of the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate, said the pandemic increased the demand for housing in areas with more space that are considered safer, and the Zillow data indicate the trend remains in L.A. The numbers also reflect the diminished role downtown plays in the region’s economy, he said. With many offices there still empty, there are fewer people who need or want to live nearby.

“We have entered fire season unambiguously,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said in an online briefing. “I think we’re going to see a greatly increased level of fire activity this year, compared to the last two years.” (Swain was also quoted by Newsweek.)

“I think Barbie is not going to do anything that you have not done,” says Antwann Michael Simpkins, a candidate of philosophy in UCLA’s Sociology Department. “And that’s on the parent end, as well as Mattel’s end. I don’t want to place onto Barbie the work that we should be doing as a society to dismantle.” (UCLA’s Patricia Turner was also featured. Also: Chicago Sun-Times.)

Despite the challenges, AI could also be a powerful tool for making Hollywood more inclusive. The 2023 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report reveals that while there have been some gains in on-screen representation, the industry still struggles with inclusivity behind the camera. Women accounted for just 21% of directors and 32% of writers in 2021, while people of color made up only 22% of directors and 27% of writers, despite comprising approximately 43% of the US population as of the 2022 U.S. Census update.

A new study led by researchers at UCLA Health found that early life caregiving experiences including skin-to-skin contact at birth, number of individuals in physical contact with the infant at birth, and the amount of time infants were in physical contact with caregivers were significantly associated with the composition of the infant gut microbiome up to six months of age.

Onions have a surprising amount of natural sugar content as well, with one yellow onion containing about 8 grams. This helps onions offer a unique flavor profile and “a good balance of savory and sweetness,” says Vijaya Surampudi, a physician and clinical nutritionist at UCLA Health in California. She notes that onions are also “rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants,” which may improve blood pressure and reduce inflammation and cholesterol.

While the phrase “gel manicure” can mean different things, in general, there are some experts who say that gel manicures can safely be used during pregnancy. Because you’re not ingesting the ingredients, and the nail acts as a kind of absorption blocker, there’s no cause to think they’ll be problems in your pregnancy, shares Ilina Pluym, M.D., a board-certified doctor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UCLA.