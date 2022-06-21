UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Californians brace for increased health care premiums | Los Angeles Times

Miranda Dietz, a research and polity associate at the UC Berkeley Labor Center … co-wrote a study in partnership with the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research that projects that as many as 1 million people will forgo insurance in California next year if federal subsidies expire.

Heat waves and high energy costs | NBC News

“On any day with extreme heat, emergency rooms in Los Angeles see an additional 1,500 patients,” said Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We estimate that an additional 16 people die on a single day of heat in Los Angeles County.”

Heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone | Associated Press

And while Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana had bigger snowpacks from a cold, wet spring, areas south of that were extremely dry with anemic to missing late-spring snows, said UCLA climate scientist and western weather expert Daniel Swain.

LGBTQ homebuyers and rise in mortgage rates | CNBC

According to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, 50% of LGBTQ adults and 64% of LGBTQ couples own their own homes. For non-LGBTQ groups, those numbers are 70% and 75%.

Latest COVID wave in California | Los Angeles Times

But today’s environment is not necessarily tomorrow’s baseline. The coronavirus can mutate rapidly, potentially upending the public health landscape and meriting a different response. “The one thing that is predictable about COVID, in my mind, is that it’s unpredictable,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

Supreme Court: Should guns be banned in bars, hospitals? | USA Today

“‘Sensitive places’ is the next major Second Amendment battleground,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA School of Law professor. “States like New York and California that currently restrict concealed carry pretty severely are not just going to throw up their hands and surrender.”

UCLA legend Ann Meyers Drysdale on Title IX | Associated Press

Ann Meyers Drysdale was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship at UCLA. The Hall of Famer, longtime TV basketball analyst and mother of three shares how Title IX helped shape her life and career, and what needs to be done over the next 50 years for the law to continue to have a positive impact on young girls and women.

States are closing election polling places | Washington Post

(Commentary by UCLA’s Chelsea Jones) In last week’s primary election, Georgia residents cast their first votes since the state enacted what many call one of the nation’s most restrictive voting bills. Preliminary data shows that more than 90 percent of early voters cast in-person rather than mail-in ballots, which is likely due at least partly to the new law’s restrictions on absentee voting. That suggests that where polling places are located will be urgently important in the upcoming fall midterm elections, when more voters are expected.

California cities are opening weed cafes | New York Times

And cannabis lounges in particular raise a litany of new policy questions that probably won’t be easy to sort out, experts say. “These are a totally new frontier,” said Brad Rowe, an adjunct professor of cannabis policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Weekend marred by shootings across the country | New York Times

“It’s somewhat arbitrary, if somebody gets injured and dies, versus somebody just gets injured. Those things are up to chance, really,” said Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies mass violence. “If we only look when a lot of people are killed, we kind of miss the bigger picture.”

Race to teach abortion procedures in face of ban | Washington Post

In April, researchers with the University of California at San Francisco and UCLA reported in a study that 44 percent of about 6,000 OB/GYN residents nationwide would be certain or likely to lack access to in-state abortion training if Roe falls … Kavita Vinekar, one of the study’s authors, is an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA. She predicted significant ripple effects if abortion training is curtailed. “Those skills are applicable to so many other aspects of reproductive care,” Vinekar said.

The heat is coming, with a twist | SFGate

After a weekend of mild weather, a “substantial weather pattern change” is coming to California this week, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter. “A prolonged period of significantly hotter temperatures is expected inland, which will be a dramatic shift from recent cool temperatures up north. Swain said another twist is coming in the state’s weather this week: “Additionally, it appears that an early/pre-monsoonal surge will arrive across southern 2/3 of CA by mid-week.”

Ageism is everywhere and can harm health | HealthDay News

Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a geriatrician and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, reviewed the findings. She said the study calls attention to a persistent problem. “The amount of ageism that is still tolerated is horrible,” she said.

‘Slowdown strikes’: A workers’ history | Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable”

“As long as there have been workers, there’ve been workers who resisted the speed up, workers who slowed down on the job,” said Toby Higbie, a labor studies professor at UCLA.

Why self-care is essential during Pride Month | Healthline

Dr. Anuradha Seshadri, an internal medicine and pediatric physician at UCLA Health, told Healthline that prioritizing physical and mental health during Pride season is important for LGBTQIA+ people because “physical health and mental health work hand in hand, hence the term ‘psychosomatic.’”

Drought and the Sriracha shortage | National Public Radio

“This has been the driest 22 years in the last 1,200 years,” UCLA hydroclimatologist Park Williams said. Williams recently led a study of the megadrought, published in Nature Climate Change. He said the megadrought conditions drying up water reservoirs in the U.S. made it harder for Mexico to deal with its water shortages.

Can cranberry juice prevent UTIs? | Women’s Health

When you consider how much PAC is required for cranberry juice to work, it’s questionable how possible it is for you to get enough. “You need 36 milligrams of these PACs to prevent bacteria from sticking,” explains Anne L. Ackerman, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of urology and the director of research in pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at UCLA Center for Women’s Pelvic Health.

Teaching about Juneteenth | Vice News

Eddie R. Cole, an associate professor of higher education and history at UCLA, observed that even without the support of curricula or textbooks, schools in predominantly Black communities have long made it a point to teach their students about Juneteenth and the events that led up to it.

Cocktail of natural disasters battering U.S. | Guardian

“These are three events that are all extremely consistent with our baseline well-understood expectations of climate change,” said Dr Karen McKinnon, a climate scientist and professor at University of California Los Angeles. She explains how, when the atmosphere warms, it holds on to more moisture. That deepens drought conditions and sets the stage for stronger storms.

How to vaccinate people for monkeypox | The New Republic

“We have to have a really clear plan about prioritizing vaccines and therapeutics — who’s going to need them, how they work for people, what the plan is going to be to do this,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said at an event on monkeypox hosted by Yale.

State of the cryptocurrency market | CNN

“This was only hyped by its advocates. So I don’t think reasonable finance academics, ever considered cryptocurrencies to be a good hedge against inflation — or, for that matter, against anything,” said UCLA’s Ivo Welch.

Political violence, ideological divide in U.S. | CBS News

“This is something that unfortunately does seem to be happening quite a bit recently, both at the levels of high politicians and lower levels … There was the riot at the White House, but before that, there were all sorts of riots at police departments, federal court houses and other places, including vandalism and arson,” said UCLA’s Eugene Volokh.