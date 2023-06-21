UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Most American adults — including two-thirds of those identifying as Catholics or Christians — disagree with religious-based denial of medical care, employment, or other services to LGBTQ individuals, a national poll has found. … “Recent efforts by some state legislatures to expand religious exemptions from LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination laws are largely out of alignment with the views of most Americans,” said [Christy Mallory, legal director for the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law and one of the study’s authors].

A federal judge in Arkansas on Tuesday struck down the state’s law forbidding medical treatments for children and teenagers seeking gender transitions, blocking what had been the first in a wave of such measures championed by conservative lawmakers across the country. … The Williams Institute, an LGBTQ research organization based at the law school of the University of California, Los Angeles, estimates that there are 1,800 transgender youths in Arkansas.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Harry Litman) Hunter Biden’s tentative federal plea agreement is bound to displease partisans on both sides, which is one sign that it’s a fair and suitable disposition of the long-standing investigation of the president’s son. … More important, as UCLA law professor Adam Winkler has pointed out, the Justice Department rarely charges anyone for lying on gun applications, especially not for false statements about drug use. When it does, the case nearly always involves a defendant who, unlike Biden, is suspected of using the weapon to commit a crime. (Winkler was also quoted in a Los Angeles Times story.)

A report out today from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs finds that more than half of California’s state prisons are at high risk for climate hazards like wildfires, flooding and extreme temperatures. But the report shows that the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations is not prepared.

Even though the Section 8 voucher options might come with a faster wait time, two of the largest housing agencies in the area — the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Development Authority — have closed their Section 8 waitlists due to high demand. “The fact that we have to open the waiting list is an indicator that it’s really crazy, right?” said Michael Lens, an associate professor of urban planning and public policy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “We just don’t have the public housing stock, the voucher availability and other forms of HUD subsidized housing to meet that need, or anything close to it,” Lens said.

Though other major cities, including New York and Boston, are moving forward with similar policies, such a large-scale effort hasn’t yet been completed. “To a certain extent, this is new ground,” said Daniel Carpenter-Gold, a researcher who studies building electrification at UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

Cher X. Huang, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the associations between PCE score and adult self-rated health or condition diagnosis, with and without adjustment for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). The researchers found that compared with adults with zero to two PCEs, those with five to six PCEs had 75 and 74 percent of the risk for fair/poor overall health and for any psychiatric diagnosis, respectively, independent of ACEs.

One survey found that while 54% of people said they knew about CPR, only about 10% actually knew how to perform it correctly, including the rate at which compression should be delivered, Dr. Ali Nsair, medical director of heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support device services at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, tells TODAY.com.

Psychology is what makes these terms different from other adjective-gerund combinations, such as dry cleaning or drunken driving. “All of these seem to be more anchored to the idea of the emotions of the person who’s doing the action,” says Jessica Rett, a linguistics professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. They’re a “relatively abbreviated way of explaining what we’re doing while we explain our reasons or while we explain our goals.”

“When we were most excited about VR and AR, we had at least four different manufacturers of headsets, none of which had significant penetration into the market,” said Jay Tucker, executive director of UCLA Anderson’s Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports. “Imagine trying to create a virtual reality experience. How much would you invest in that, knowing that your audience is the subset of people who bought [one] particular headset?”

Susan Perry, a biological anthropologist at UCLA, has studied a population of capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica where she has observed and demonstrated the cultural transmission of novel behaviors, including “eye poking” — in which one monkey slips its finger “knuckle deep” between the eyelid and the bottom of another monkey’s eyeball. But the idea that the whales’ behavior is a response to trauma has gripped many — including the researchers who most closely study this population and first documented the behavior.

That solar system offers a unique chance for astronomers to look at Earth-like planets at different temperatures, getting a glimpse at a spectrum of possibilities for rocky worlds. By determining what molecules surround these worlds, “we may be able to infer whether they could indeed support life,” says University of California, Los Angeles astronomer Judah Van Zandt, who was not involved in the paper.

For Scott Filler, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study, the identification of HscA is a key finding. “This protein on the Aspergillus surface … basically stalls phagosome maturation,” he said.

Around the same time, a UCLA research team recorded similar findings, using an infrared spectrometer to show that 20 out of 45 pills purchased in the same region were actually counterfeits containing fentanyl, methamphetamine or heroin.