Married same-sex couples worry about losing marriage equality | The Hill

Around 80 percent of same-sex married couples are concerned about no longer having marriage equality, according to a new report. The report, from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, found 79.3 percent of same-sex married couples said they were either “very” or “somewhat concerned” about Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S., being overturned.

Here comes the sun—and the heat | Spectrum News 1

“The reality is that certain populations, certain community members, are just more vulnerable to extreme heat,” said UCLA’s Edith de Guzman (approx. 2:00 mark).

Why presidents often struggle in their first re-election debates | NBC News

“Ultimately, it’s been very difficult for anybody to demonstrate that performances in presidential debates have changed voters’ preferences,” said Lynn Vavreck, a professor of American politics and public policy at UCLA.

UCLA researchers have shown that people who rank high in resilience — meaning they accept change positively and follow their instincts — have the bacteria living in their bellies in part to thank for it. … “If we can identify what a healthy resilient brain and microbiome look like, then we can develop targeted interventions to those areas to reduce stress,” said senior study author Arpana Gupta, co-director of the UCLA Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center. (UCLA’s Desiree Delgadillo was also quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

In a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of planetary scientists from UCLA and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory reports that refractory metals which condense at high temperatures, such as iridium and platinum, were more abundant in meteorites formed in the outer disk, which was cold and far away from the sun. (UCLA’s Bidong Zhang was quoted. Also: Space Daily.)

Traffic outside LAX is inevitable. Why is it like this? | Los Angeles Times

“Things that were perfectly reasonable in 1966 become problematic in 2024,” said Brian Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA.

How climate change fuels extreme heat worldwide | Reuters

Any significant heat wave “has been made substantially more likely and warmer than it otherwise would have been as a result of human-caused climate change,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters earlier this month. “At this point, that is an almost trivial statement to make because there's so much evidence supporting it.”

How to sleep better in the heat | New York Times

If the temperature in your bedroom is too high, it may be difficult to fall asleep, and you may wake up more frequently throughout the night, said Dr. Michael Irwin, a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. You may also get less restorative sleep, he added.

“The intensity of chewing gum for extended periods of time on a regular basis — especially if it is dense or has a thick consistency — could lead to symptoms like jaw pain, headaches and put you at risk for temporomandibular disorders,” said [Edmond] Hewlett, a dentistry professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Leading with vision | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

Dr. Walter Allen, Distinguished Professor of Higher Education at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), has been teaching for 50 years. He says he keeps planning to retire, but every time he gets close, he meets a student like Passion Lord, and he puts retirement on hold for “the joy and delight of working with that student, and the satisfactions of helping them achieve their goals.”

There is a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions, and their symptoms, severity, and types are often misunderstood. … We spoke with Lin Chang, MD, gastroenterologist and vice-chief of the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at UCLA, about the steps to looking at symptoms – and when to seek help, the 8 possible domains of GI conditions, how the gut and brain interact, and advice about how to improve gut health for patients to live their best lives.

After a weather disaster, some ornery monkeys got nicer | New York Times

Noa Pinter-Wollman, a behavioral ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research, said that the “fascinating” findings were “a wonderful example of how being social can buffer negative effects of environmental change.”