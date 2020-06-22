UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The simple fact is that we seek, in medicine, of course to have an adequate supply of doctors and nurses.... We want people who come from different perspectives to come into medicine deeply passionate about the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities. Because we know that that’s where the health care needs really are,” said UCLA’s Dr. Clarence Braddock. (Also: UCLA’s Steven Wallace is quoted in Bloomberg, UCLA’s Raúl Hinjosa-Ojeda was on KTTV-TV and UCLA’s Jennifer Chacon is interviewed at approx. 1:30 on this KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” segment.)

“If Trump wins re-election, he’ll probably get the chance to replace one or two liberal justices on the Supreme Court,” said Adam Winkler, a constitutional law professor at UCLA School of Law. “You could imagine that Trump gains a supermajority on the court where the swing justice might be Brett Kavanaugh.”

“Juneteenth was all about freedom, about justice, about equality, about opportunity. How ironic. Here we are, 130-plus years later, and this movement now is about some of those same ideas,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“When a man leaves his pediatrician, that’s often the last time he’s going to see a doctor… until he’s about 50.… Exercise more. Eat better. Learn to take care of yourself and be part of your own prevention,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jesse Mills.

“I think at the moment, at least in L.A. County, we have not overwhelmed our surge capacity. But you’re exactly right. We certainly want to keep an eye on these numbers, because COVID-19 is clearly in all of our communities and it is still clearly spreading,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. :50 mark).

“We’ve had other times in history where it appeared as though some found fundamental change and we’ve been disappointed. I think the civil rights movement is an example in which there was a lot of hope, a possibility that America will respond to the speech that Martin Luther King gave. Part of his speech that really circulates in our consciousness, is the idea that we should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw.