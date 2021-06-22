UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Sleep and wake as if you’re commuting already; work, eat, and exercise accordingly. “Establish habits consistent with what will be needed for your work schedule,” says Michael Wetter, director of psychology in the adolescent division at UCLA Medical Center.

“I’m optimistic that things like CicLAvia have made demonstrations that even the streets downtown can become inhabited and taken over for pleasure. Big parks, like Grand Park, show how active our downtown public spaces can be. So I think we have a good future for increasing public activity in our downtown areas,” said UCLA’s Dana Cuff.

“The application process: Will it be recommendations from teachers? From other folks? I mean, how equal will the access be to the materials that students need to successfully apply to the program?” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 2:10 mark).

Conversely, men in Japan are among those who spend the least amount of time on these vital daily duties worldwide, and “there’s a strong expectation of a traditional family model in which the male is the breadwinner,” says Wei-hsin Yu, sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This division is very rigid because it’s part of a whole system,” Yu says.

Research are still underway on how long protection from the COVID-19 vaccines will last, and when a booster is required, Zhang Zuofeng, professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua. He urged more people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the variants from taking hold.

While almost half of the country is experiencing worsening drought conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, one state in particular is really heating up. “The reality is in California, this drought is going to get worse before it gets better,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA who contributed to a 2020 study that found climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme wildfire conditions across California.

Karen McKinnon, a climate researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, published research in the journal Nature Climate Change on Thursday showing that since 1950, humidity across the non-coastal south-west United States on dry days has dropped significantly — 22% on average, and 33% in California and Nevada. That is important as low humidity levels can spur the west’s other environmental disaster-in-waiting: wildfires. (McKinnon and UCLA’s Stephanie Pincetl are quoted.) McKinnon and UCLA’s Daniel Swain are also quoted in Quartz.

Instead, the primary driver of California’s worsening housing affordability crisis appears to be the same thing it’s been for years: a severe shortage of homes. The state would need an estimated 3 million housing units to substantially improve affordability as of 2018, according to UCLA economist Jerry Nickelsburg.